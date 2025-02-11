U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and ASBBC Okinawa Successfully Complete Groundbreaking Blood Drive

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan –(Jan. 29, 2025) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan –(Jan. 29, 2025) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Command Master Chief Matthew Haylow donates blood during a blood drive. Personnel from Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and American Red Cross volunteers conduct a blood drive at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Officers’ Club, Jan. 29 and 30. USNH Yokosuka, in partnership with the ASBBC Okinawa, successfully hosted a groundbreaking two-day blood drive, marking the first-ever mobilization of the ASBBC Okinawa team to Yokosuka. The event saw more than 200 potential donors, resulting in 110 successful whole blood donations. This initiative plays a critical role in strengthening blood sustainment efforts within the IndoPacific region at far forward military treatment facilities (MTF). see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, in partnership with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa, successfully hosted a groundbreaking two-day blood drive, marking the first-ever mobilization of the ASBBC Okinawa team to Yokosuka, Jan. 29 and 30.



The event saw more than 200 potential donors, resulting in 110 successful whole blood donations. This initiative plays a critical role in strengthening blood sustainment efforts within the IndoPacific region at far forward military treatment facilities (MTF).



“All the hard work, meticulous planning, and collaborative coordination from all teams and partners were truly worthwhile,’ said USNH Yokosuka’s Laboratory department head Lt. Sheryll Tagura. “Our ultimate goal is to support not only our warfighters at sea, on land, and in the air but also their families at the home front.”



Extensive Planning and Coordination



The success of the blood drive was made possible through six months of meticulous planning and coordination. The USNH Yokosuka laboratory team, with essential support from the 374th Medical Group’s lab team at Yokota Air Base team, was responsible for the logistics of hosting the ASBBC Okinawa team. More than 33 personnel, including American Red Cross Yokosuka volunteers, dedicated over 500 man-hours to execute the event.



During the drive, the hospital’s laboratory staff processed over 600 blood samples and managed the storage of 110 whole blood units. Additionally, the team facilitated training and education for the hospital’s Walking Blood Bank team. A Walking Blood Bank (WBB) is a system where pre-

screened individuals, usually military personnel or members of a community, can donate fresh whole blood in emergency situations. While screening samples during the blood drive, the WBB program added 37 successful prescreens to their inventory.



“I want to thank our partners: ASBBC, Yokota AFB Laboratory, 613TH Air Operations Center, Yokota Air Base, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Yokosuka’s Officers’ Club, American Red Cross, Navy Commissary, Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, and most especially our blood donors,” said Tagura. “If our efforts save even one life, then it was all worth it.”



Collaboration with ASBBC Okinawa



The collaboration with ASBBC Okinawa proved to be an exceptional experience for the USNH Yokosuka team. “We had the opportunity to observe their extensive expertise and professionalism in action,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Sisto. “Their team is highly trained and operates with remarkable efficiency. We look forward to future opportunities to work together.”



The ASBBC Okinawa team consisted of 14 personnel, including 12 enlisted members from the Air Force, Army, and Navy, one officer from the Air Force, and one civilian technical supervisor. Their involvement was crucial in executing the drive effectively.



Strategic Importance of Mainland Blood Drives



The ASBBC Okinawa team emphasized the significance of conducting blood drives in mainland Japan, as they provide an underutilized resource for sustaining blood supply in the Indo-Pacific region. This effort follows a previous mainland blood drive at Yokota Air Base, further expanding the reach and capabilities of ASBBC.



“Executing this blood drive in Yokosuka has provided us with invaluable knowledge on mobilizing off-island and within mainland Japan,” said U.S. Indo-Pacific ASBBC Deputy Director Air Force Capt. Yessenia Greene. “This experience has strengthened our ability to operate in emergency and contested environments while building a joint network across military services for large-scale blood drives.”



Looking Ahead



Given the success of this inaugural event, ASBBC Okinawa anticipates conducting more blood drives on mainland Japan in the future.

“We had a great experience working with USNH Yokosuka,” Greene added. “The team was phenomenal, and leadership was incredibly supportive. This initiative has set the stage for future mobilizations, and we hope to return to Yokosuka for another blood drive soon.”



ASBBC Okinawa is the sole source of fresh blood in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet and all Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations.