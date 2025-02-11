Boxer Celebrates 30 Years of Service

Photo By Seaman Tyler Miles | Capt. Jason Tumlinson, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) commanding...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Tyler Miles | Capt. Jason Tumlinson, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) commanding officer, and a native of Spokane, Washington, cuts a cake as Command Master Chief Benjamin Washington, also assigned to Boxer, and a native of Rochester, New York, observes during Boxer’s 30th birthday celebration on the messdecks Feb. 11, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) marked the 30th anniversary of its commissioning with a ceremony held on the mess decks Feb. 11, 2025.



This year’s theme was “30 years and thriving,” attended by current crew members, past and present Boxer leadership to celebrate the ship’s remarkable history and the men and women who have served aboard.



Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Adam Randle highlighted the ship's storied history and meaning of the Boxer’s Crest.



“The Boxer is more than just steel and machinery; it’s a home, a legacy, and a symbol of strength,” said Randle. “Over the years, this ship has carried generations of Sailors who have stood the watch, answered the call, and upheld the highest traditions of the Navy. I’m proud to serve aboard her and grateful for the camaraderie and resilience of the crew that keeps her mission-ready.”



The sixth and current ship to bear the name Boxer was launched on August 13, 1993 and commissioned on February 11, 1995. Since its commissioning, Boxer has played a pivotal role in key operations, including 14 deployments spanning both the globe in crises and conflicts, humanitarian missions after natural disasters, and continued maritime security efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.



The ship has earned numerous accolades, more recently the Battle Effectiveness Award; the Maritime Warfare Excellence Award; the Command, Control, Communications and Information Warfare Excellence Award; the Logistics Management Excellence Award; the Self Sufficiency Award; the Force Health and Wellness Unit Award or Green ‘H’; and the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award.



“Boxer has a proud legacy of excellence from humanitarian missions to combat operations, always answering the nation’s call with strength and determination. This ship is a testament to the dedication of the Sailors and Marines who have served aboard her, embodying the fighting spirit of the Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Capt. Jason Tumlinson, Boxer commanding officer. “As we celebrate another year in her storied history, we honor the past while looking ahead to the future, ready to take on any challenge.”



The ceremony concluded with a commemorative cake cutting in honor of the ship’s accomplishments.



“The true strength of Boxer has always been its crew; past, present, and future. The dedication, resilience, and professionalism of the Sailors and Marines who have served aboard this ship are what make her a force to be reckoned with,” said Tumlinson. “Every mission, every challenge, and every achievement is evident of their hard work and commitment. As we celebrate Boxer’s legacy, we also look forward to the future, knowing that with this incredible team, we are ready for anything.”



Boxer is homeported in San Diego. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.



Boxer is homeported in San Diego. Boxer's crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.