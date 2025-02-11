Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Environmental (N00SA-EV/N45)

Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Environmental (EV) is responsible for environmental management, including environmental planning, natural and cultural resources conservation, environmental compliance, spill response, and inter-departmental coordination on issues with other Department of Defense services. The team provides direct support for requirements as diverse as shipyard optimization, biosolids treatment, hazardous waste abatement, spill response training, and staffing the Regional Operations Center during emergencies



CNRH EV (N00SA-EV/N45) is one of more than 30 N-codes at CNRH.



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



William “Bill” Manley is the Environmental Director for CNRH. He transferred to Hawaii in 2022, after more than a decade supporting CNIC and NAVFAC headquarters.



The team provides subject matter expert (SME) support to the Region, installations, and the community to ensure accurate, professional protection for fleet, fighter and family.



“We coordinate with all N-codes to help ensure appropriate planning and implementation of Navy actions,” said Manley. “We are the command’s eyes, ears, and hands for environmental. We are ready to respond to mission needs at all times and we look forward to continued growth and integration of Region and installation programs.”



The CNRH Environmental Department includes seven authorized billets and despite 50% staffing vacancies during fiscal year 2024, the team has supported all mission requirements. In addition to the Director, the team includes the Regional Environmental Coordinator/ Navy On-Scene Coordinator Representative (REC/NOSC); the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Natural and Culture Resources Manager; the Environmental Compliance Program Manager; the Operational NEPA Support and Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program Manager; and two Environmental Protection Specialists.



“This Region N-code represents a new frontier in environmental management, one in which Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) staff provide direct support to the Region and installations, while working continuously to build strong, effective relationships with our Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) counterparts,” explained Manley. “This Region EV program is unique in the Navy, and we work every day to ensure this approach provides our leadership with strong and direct support for the mission and program sufficiency.”



Manley had high praise for team members Shawn Carrier, Regional Environmental Coordinator/ Navy On-Scene Coordinator representative; Nicole Olmsted, NEPA, Natural, and Cultural Resources Program Manager; Kim Markillie, Environmental Compliance Program Manager; and Roland Sosa, Operational NEPA and REPI Program Manager.



“Shawn is an exemplary, dedicated, highly expert professional,” Manley noted. “A proud father and husband, a friend to virtually all his colleagues and coworkers, Shawn makes everyone around him better with his attention to detail, strong sense of accountability, and good humor in all circumstances.” Carrier was Navy Region Hawaii Employee of the third Quarter and Employee of the Year in 2022 for his outstanding support of the Red Hill response.



Manley described Nicole as “the Region's expert for environmental planning and conservation, with a strong background in Region and installation management.” He cited her proactive work to combat invasive coral in Pearl Harbor and her success in developing a Conservation Law Enforcement Officer Program to enhance protections for endangered species and avoid critical habitat designations for land and water critical to Region and installation operations.



Kim joined the Region EV program in early FY25 with a career's worth of experience in Environmental Restoration and deep understanding of compliance programs, including hazardous waste, wastewater, storm water, and air quality. Her experience and expertise has increased compliance program consistency and permit compliance.



Roland's broad experience with REPI programs has strengthened the Region's ability to carry ongoing projects to completion and foster new partnerships, including a new Intergovernmental Service Agreement with the University of Hawaii. Since joining the Region EV team in early FY25, Roland has already brought increased effectiveness to the Region's proactive environmental outreach.

