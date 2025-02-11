CFAS SCPOA Conducts Inaugural Community Cleanup

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Second Class Petty Officer Association (SCPOA) Sailors hosted their first community cleanup event at the CFAS Hario Housing area, Jan. 31, 2025.

Fourteen Sailors from the newly-established CFAS SCPOA participated in the cleanup. This event focused on environmental beautification efforts, which included picking up litter, removing debris, and clearing fallen branches in Hario and the surrounding wooded areas, enhancing community safety and the local ecosystem. Hario Housing, a 65-acre community with over 460 residences, consists of Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families.

“We cleaned up a neglected area of Hario,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kalia Chapman, SCPOA President. “It’s an abandoned wooded area that was neglected, and I don’t think any part of our base should be neglected no matter where it is.”

SCPOA is a committee run by and for E-5 Sailors, focusing on improving morale, furthering professional development, community involvement, and assisting with command support. Chapman emphasized the benefits of this committee, recalling her participation in multiple community cleanups while stationed in Yokosuka and expressing a desire to reinvigorate that culture while in Sasebo.

“I want to not only inspire other people to want to clean up and want to give back to the community, but I’d like to get the local Japanese [community] involved at some point so we can work together to make Sasebo beautiful,” said Chapman. “I think the environment gives so much to us that we should definitely give back to it.”

During the cleanup, Sailors worked together to stay active, connect with nature outside of their workspaces, and strengthen their community while helping to preserve Japan’s natural beauty.

“We’re hoping by reaching out to these Sailors, we can help boost the morale overall,” said Legalman 2nd Class Keenan Young, the SCPOA Secretary.

Chapman echoed this sentiment, stating she hopes Sailors on the installation take away a better sense of camaraderie and teamwork from this event.

“They are creating the community we want, and I’m excited to witness their continued success,” said CFAS Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez.

For more information on the upcoming monthly events with the CFAS SCPOA, contact SaseboSCPOA@gmail.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 02.12.2025 20:44 Story ID: 490685 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS SCPOA Conducts Inaugural Community Cleanup, by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.