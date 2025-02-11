Camp Zama youth volunteer time to feed homeless in Yokohama

Courtesy Photo | Members of Camp Zama’s Keystone Club prepare to provide hot food, snacks and other...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of Camp Zama’s Keystone Club prepare to provide hot food, snacks and other items to homeless people in Yokohama during a volunteer outreach event Jan. 11. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Fifteen youths from Camp Zama volunteered their time last month to provide hot food, snacks and other items to about 150 homeless people in the area here.



The young volunteers joined the support activity, which the Yokohama Spring Patrol, a local nonprofit organization, conducts biweekly at the Kannai train station.



The group are all members of Camp Zama’s Keystone Club, a program run through the Boys and Girls Club of America that helps teens develop leadership skills and a sense of community responsibility.



Bella Hunter, a Keystone member, said that together with the other volunteers, they lined up at the train station and distributed hot soup, chocolates, snacks, crackers and other items on a weekend evening in mid-January.



During their weekly meetings leading up to the event, the Keystone members produced a video to solicit donations. The outreach effort was successful in garnering support from the community, and seeing that enthusiasm selflessness in action was “eye-opening,” Hunter said.



“Most people don’t realize there are many homeless people in Japan,” she said. “It made me happy to have the opportunity to [see people] look outside of themselves and help those that need it.”



Fathima Ismail, the assistant director of the Camp Zama Youth Center, said the Keystone members worked hard during the holiday season to collect the donated items and prepare for the event.



“Helping others can provide [our] youth with a sense of purpose and accomplishment,” Ismail said. “It allows them to see the direct impact of their actions, which can be rewarding.”