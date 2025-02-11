METOC | Nearshore Field Course

Photo By Cpl. Diego Garcia | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force observe coastal cliffs during a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Diego Garcia | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force observe coastal cliffs during a nearshore field course near White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The Nearshore Field Course is a specialized training program designed to enhance mission readiness by educating operators and planners on the complexities of the nearshore environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines from across Okinawa made their way to a coastal shore, where the sound of waves hitting the nearby coral could be heard from far away. Though a pleasure to watch, waves and tidal changes can pose as a challenge to navigate through. U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force attend Nearshore Field course, a specialized training program designed to educate attendees on nearshore prediction and exploitation techniques from Jan. 22-24, 2025.



The Nearshore Field course was designed to educate operators, planners, and Meteorological and Oceanographic Marines on the environmental complexities of beach shores. Marines studied the meaning behind swells, breaking waves, tides, surf, and the currents each generate.



“The importance of the Nearshore Field Course lies in its ability to provide Marines with the tools and knowledge to accurately predict environmental conditions in the surf zone,” explained Master Sgt. Jacob Urban, meteorological and oceanographic chief with III MEF. “Conditions in the nearshore environment are highly dynamic and unpredictable, and failure to understand them can result in mission failure, loss of assets, or even lives.”



Marines must be prepared to operate in environments that are constantly shifting, where factors like weather, sea state, and terrain can change rapidly. The ability to adapt to these challenges is essential. The Marine Corps' ability to remain versatile and ready are key to success in these unpredictable settings. The course equips Marines with the knowledge and skills to effectively analyze and plan successful operations in coastal environments.



The course, taught by Charlie Fox, a specialist in nearshore meteorological and oceanographic prediction and exploitation, was designed to teach Marines how to understand and predict nearshore environmental factors such as swells, breaking waves, tides, currents, and more. It also focused on developing skills to analyze charts, imagery, buoy data, and spectral wave models for accurately predicting nearshore conditions.



“Attending this course was a game-changer for the operators, analysts, and forecasters involved,” explained Cpl. Kody Williams, a meteorological and oceanographic forecaster with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. “The knowledge we gained about nearshore dynamics is a critical link to mission success. Marines interpreting environmental data and applying it to real-world scenarios truly makes all the difference in ensuring operational safety and efficiency."



In the future, the Marine Corps will be challenged to achieve sea denial and control in close, contested, and confined Maritime regions. To remain effective, Marines must be informed on how to navigate the unpredictable terrain. From boatsman to scout swimmers, knowledge of their environment will keep them effective and informed to handle anything.