    821st CRG participate in first-ever CR-led LZ Survey Course

    821st CRG participates in first-ever CR LZ Survey

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Shepherd, 821st Contingency Response Squadron landing

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Whether it is unprepared, semi-prepared, or paved (prepared), a landing zone survey must be conducted to evaluate the risk of safely using any landing surface for military air-land operations.

    To conduct an LZ survey, 621st Contingency Response Wing LZ surveyors had to attend a course offered by outside agencies to include the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Survey and Assault Zone Assessment Course provided by the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) in Yuma, Arizona.

    Now, the 621st CRW can organically train its forces from within, streamlining training and readiness across the wing.

    “The LZ Survey Course was a wing initiative established by our Airmen who constantly come up with innovative ways to positively impact mission readiness,” Col. Jason Herring, 621st CRW commander said. “We have always had the capability, but it took forward-thinking to develop a plan to have Air Force Special Operations Command combat controllers certify our mission ready airmen and empower them to certify others at our home duty stations in the future.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 19:40
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE , CALIFORNIA, US
    LZ
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Landing Zone Survey Course

