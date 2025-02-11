Fort Moore opens cutting-edge Maneuver Innovation Lab

Photo By Joey Rhodes | Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, commanding general U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Dr....... read more read more Photo By Joey Rhodes | Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, commanding general U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Dr. Patrick Baker, Director of DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory, Dr. Stuart Rayfield, President of Columbus State University, and Mr. Craig Kuphall, Deputy Pathfinder Program Manager provide remarks and cut the ribbon at the opening of the Maneuver Innovation Lab, Feb. 7, 2025, at the Maneuver Battle Lab on Fort Moore, Georgia. The Maneuver Innovation Lab was initiated nearly eight months ago, in May of 2024, by signing a memorandum of understanding between the Maneuver Center of Excellence and U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory. (U.S. Army photo by Joey Rhodes II) see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore, in partnership with the Maneuver Battle Lab, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Civil-Military Innovation Institute, and Columbus State University, celebrated the grand opening of the Maneuver Innovation Lab Feb. 7, 2024 on post. The first-of-its-kind opened on a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command installation, the MIL serves as a collaborative hub to unite Soldiers, academics, and industry leaders in driving innovation and modernization.



“At the core of the Maneuver Innovation Lab lies the concept of bottom-up innovation, where Soldiers are empowered to transform their ideas into prototypes and collaborate with our academic partners to drive technical solutions,” said Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, commanding general of Fort Moore, who spoke during the opening event.



“This lab fosters a culture of excellence, innovation, and experimentation that will shape the future capabilities of our force,” Tuley said.



The opening featured remarks from senior military, academic, and industry leaders, alongside live demonstrations of cutting-edge drone, robotics, and experimentation projects. These projects, spearheaded by the Army’s Catalyst Pathfinder Program, CSU robotics engineering students, and Fort Moore’s Experimentation Force, showcased the lab's unique capabilities and its potential to revolutionize the Army’s Infantry and Armor technology.



The MIL features three key components:



DIRT Lab: A platform for grassroot design and innovation



Design, Innovation, Research, and Technology — or DIRT — Lab, sponsored by DEVCOM and operated by the Civil-Military Innovation Institute, focuses on rapid prototyping and problem-solving. With advanced additive and subtractive manufacturing tools, Fort Moore’s DIRT Lab enables Soldiers to collaborate with their academic partner, Auburn University, to develop unique solutions for unit-defined problems.



Through the Catalyst Pathfinder Program, Soldiers can systematically submit their identified problems to a Civil-Military Innovation Institute project manager. This manager assists in defining and refining the issue while connecting the project with appropriate research partners for designing and producing prototypes. Additionally, participants can submit their innovative ideas directly to the DIRT Lab manager for production, ensuring that grassroots innovation remains a top priority.



CSU and Fort Moore: Bridging academia and military innovation



The MIL’s partnership with Columbus State University exemplifies its role as a bridge between academia and the Army. CSU’s Robotic Engineering Department brings cutting-edge research into the lab, using its motion tracking system to experiment with autonomous ground and aerial robotics. The MIL provides CSU students with the space and resources to design, build, and experiment with robotic systems, offering them invaluable hands-on experience in a professional setting.



“This partnership with Fort Moore enhances our Robotics Engineering program and provides Columbus State students with real-world experience in an Army setting,” said Dr. Stuart Rayfield, president of Columbus State University. She added, “It solidifies our commitment to serving the military community, meeting the state’s high-tech workforce needs, and contributing to national defense.”



By collaborating with CSU, the MIL strengthens ties to local academia while driving advancements in robotics and uncrewed systems. These partnerships create opportunities for students to interact with industry leaders and Army innovators, preparing them for high-demand careers in robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.



EXFOR and experimentation: Shaping the future of warfighting



The Uncrewed Systems Experimentation Facility, established by the Maneuver Battle Lab, provides a controlled environment for experimentation with small unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground systems. This facility streamlines the process, eliminating the lead time and coordination typically required for outdoor experimentation, and enabling experimental force Soldiers to rapidly assess and enhance their capabilities.



“With the opening of the Maneuver Innovation Lab, I expect Soldier-led innovations will become the norm,” said Capt. Tim Young, commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry, which serves as the Army’s experimental force — or EXFOR.



“Already, Soldiers within the EXFOR Human Machine Integration Platoon are coming up with novel ways to mount radio antennas on drones and other robotic vehicles, thanks to the lab’s 3D printing capabilities. The immediate access to MIL-provided tools, experimentation facilities, and academic resources will exponentially spur the innovative spirit of Soldiers as we continuously evolve to remain lethal and address threats,” Young said.



This integration of cutting-edge resources and rapid experimentation underscores EXFOR's critical role in advancing warfighting concepts and fostering innovation, ensuring the Army is prepared to meet emerging challenges effectively.



MIL: Uniting partners in innovation



The Maneuver Innovation Lab fosters a seamless feedback loop for design and experiment, allowing Soldiers and students to rapidly prototype and refine solutions, while uniting academic and industry expertise to drive innovation at Fort Moore. This collaborative effort not only enhances military readiness but also ensures the U.S. Army is prepared to meet the complex challenges of future warfare with agile, combat-ready forces.



For more information on the Maneuver Innovation Lab, contact the Fort Moore Public Affairs Office.