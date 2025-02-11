Walking Town Hall Gives Residents a Voice in Community Improvements

TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Hawaii — Residents had the opportunity to share concerns and suggestions directly with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leadership during a walking town hall with Garrison Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan on Tuesday, February 11.



The event, held in partnership with Island Palm Communities and the Military Housing Office, allowed community members to engage in face-to-face discussions about housing issues, maintenance concerns, and overall quality of life.



“This is about listening to our residents and working together to find solutions,” Sullivan said. “We want to ensure our families know we are listening and taking action.”



During the walk, residents pointed out specific areas of concern, while housing representatives provided updates on ongoing projects and upcoming improvements. The town hall also gave leaders a firsthand look at community conditions.



But the conversation doesn't have to stop there. The next walking town hall is scheduled for May 2025, and residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and attend to help shape the future of their neighborhoods. This will be another chance for residents to meet with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leadership, ask questions, and provide feedback on community improvements.



For more information and updates on the walking town hall, including the date, time, and location, follow U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. We look forward to seeing you there and working together to make our community an even better place to live.



