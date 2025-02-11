From Stage to Service: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District's Michael T. Jones Shares His Tremendous Career Journey

Photo By Emily Helton | Mike Jones performs with his band at the annual Taste of Polonia in Chicago in 2009....... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | Mike Jones performs with his band at the annual Taste of Polonia in Chicago in 2009. Jones has been an admin for USACE, Chicago for over 35 years. see less | View Image Page

If you ask employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, to describe Contracting Management Support Assistant, Michael T. Jones (AKA Mike Jones), you will get a variety of flattering words, but ‘talented singer’ would be the most common.



Jones, originally from Chicago, grew up singing from an early age, taking after his father. “My dad was a professional musician, and I guess it was in my blood because I've been literally singing since I was three years old,” said Jones. He knew it was a gift.



He started singing professionally around 16 years old when he used money from gigs to pay for a month-long trip to Europe where he sang with School Band and School Chorus of America. One of the concerts he performed at in the United Kingdom was attended by, at the time, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.



After singing in commercials for Kraft and with other bands in the area, Jones wanted to increase his opportunities, so he moved to New York City in 1977. During his 13 years in New York, Jones found much success. He did a commercial for Revlon, had numerous songs produced and did a lot of session work, often getting offers for work on the spot while auditioning or working other gigs.



“There was never a doubt in my mind. People said, ‘wow you're a singer in New York, this is going to be really hard for you to do.’ Listen, you know, not for me! God knows why,” stated Jones. “I told my friends when I was leaving, if I leave today and get to New York, I'm taking a bite out of this apple. I'm serious! And I did.”



His talent, confidence and hardworking reputation helped him succeed. He needed very few takes to complete a project. “I became like the hot man. If they needed somebody to do a lead vocal track, call Mike. I didn’t look for work. My phone just rang! It was a good time,” Jones said.



While his singing career was ample and fulfilling, once he got married, he knew he needed something even more predictable to help support his family. That is when he decided to take the Civil Service test. While in the federal building, looking for the personnel office to apply for jobs, he noticed an office number with the same numbers as his birthdate.

The little voice inside his head, one that Jones always listened to, steered him to that specific office.



“I said, OK this has got to be a sign. I went to that office and it was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Jones revealed. The New York District happened to be hiring so Jones was brought on to do word processing. Once employees were trained and expected to do their own word processing, Jones became the Administrative Assistant for the Planning section while still singing whenever he was available.



However, over a six year period Jones lost his father, wife, and foster mother. Despite his happiness with his career, and life in New York, he made the tough decision to leave to be closer to family.



“Everybody in New York knew me as Michael the singer, Michael the writer, Michael the entertainer. But I needed some love from people who just knew me as Michael,” Jones said.



When asked what he missed most about New York after coming home to Chicago he said the creative energy. “It was like, you could tell. It was palatable,” explained Jones.



He shared an example of a time when he was unable to envision the right music. Once again, Jones trusted his inner voice which convinced him to get on a completely different train route than he normally would take.

“As soon as I walked into the door, this music dropped on my head and I knew exactly where the song was going. I wrote the lyrics but I didn't know where the music was,” Jones said. “It was like magic.”



Once back home, his reputation preceded him and singing jobs were plentiful. Then, Jones was hired at USACE, Chicago District to work in the Operations Branch. Later, he was moved to Contracting due to a Reduction-in-Force realignment where he has remained ever since.

As a Contracting Management Support Assistant, Jones organizes and conducts numerous interviews with bankers, insurance and surety companies, and getting three different referrals for each contractor before any contract can proceed.



“Like most admins, I do a lot of everything,” Jones noted.



After work, Chicago District employees often went to Happy Hour to listen to live music and sing karaoke. Although Jones liked to attend, he rarely sang at his full potential.



“I really wouldn't put a lot into it because it's like cheating. I mean, this is what I do”, Jones admitted. “One day I was, I guess a little low because I wasn't singing as much. So I decided that I was going to sing this day. I sang a couple of songs and after, one of the people that were playing with the live bands came over. He said, ‘what are you doing right now? We're looking for some new people.’ Long story short, I end up singing with this band and I think I stayed with them about five years.”



Jones has been with his current band, The Gentleman of Leisure Band (AKA The Gents), for over 25 years. A former bandmate, and friend, Bernard Crump introduced him to the leader of the band, Rudy Jones. The band was eagerly trying to find a replacement for their amazing lead singer but falling short.



“They would get a lead singer and Rudy would immediately fire them after the gig,” Jones stated. However, after Jones worked one long weekend with the group, one of the bands trumpet players had encouraging words for him. “He said ‘Mike, you know you’re a Gent for life now. Rudy didn’t fire you’. It’s been amazing ever since,” added Jones.



“The Gentlemen of Leisure Band is legendary in Chicago. I mean, they’ve been together for a long time,” Jones explained. “The only difference between what I was doing in New York was that I was doing original stuff. I was writing and creating.”



Although Jones prefers singing love songs, he said “the beautiful thing about The Gents, is that we do so many other genres of music so there is stuff I would have never learned to do for myself, but I learn for those who like other music. It’s a positive challenge because you are learning new songs every week,” Jones said.



The Gentlemen of Leisure Band is a 16 piece band who’ve played a variety of exciting events from an Inaugural Ball for President Obama to the Chicago wedding reception for George Lucas and Mellody Hobson where Prince was the headliner. They’ve played for numerous governors and have traveled out of the country for some incredible weddings. The band currently performs mostly for weddings and corporate events.

Jones has performed for USACE as well, providing vocals for the national anthem at almost every change of command ceremony for the Chicago District for over 35 years. He also performs at holiday parties and other formal events.



“One memorable performance was a duet of “Baby, it’s Cold Outside” with Joanne Milo [another USACE employee],” said Dredging Program Manager Monica Ott, who has worked with Jones since 1990.



Ott added, “Personally my experience at the Chicago District has been enriched from knowing Mike and hearing him sing; he is one of many unique and talented individuals that comprise the Chicago District team who I’m so proud to work with.”



When asked what he thought was the best part of his job with USACE, Jones simply replied “the people.”



Jones continues, “The Corps [USACE] is not just a job. It’s truly an adventure! But it’s still about the Corps family. That’s what makes it cool working here.”