HSI San Juan visits Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Rebecca C. González-Ramos, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Yariel Ramos, HSI San Juan Deputy SAC, met with Col. Charles D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer and his staff, at the installation headquarters, Feb 12 to discuss possible inter-agency collaborations.



"Welcome to Fort Buchanan. Our mission is to enable the warfighter's readiness. However, we also support the many federal agencies stationed in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands according to the applicable laws and regulations," said Samples.



The San Juan HSI office has been actively implementing Executive Order 14159 across the Caribbean. This order mandates the faithful execution of the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those who threaten the safety or security of the American people.



"We are enforcing immigration laws one hundred percent. While we are focused on people with criminal records, if in the process we encounter individuals without immigration status, they will be arrested," said González Ramos.



According to local news reports, the San Juan Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 45 illegal aliens in Puerto Rico on Jan 26 from Guatemala, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mexico, and Brazil.



On Jan 30, ICE announced that individuals from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan entered U.S. waters in Puerto Rico without inspection and anchored off the southwest coast of the island, where they were arrested and processed for expedited removal by the Department of Homeland Security officials, including the United States Border Patrol.



The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean stands ready to support Executive Order 14167 which directs the Armed Forces of the United States to prioritize protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along its national borders.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.