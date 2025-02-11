Airmen of Altus: SrA Kent Abbott

Senior Airman Kent Abbott, 97th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight apprentice at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, has been recognized as the Airman of the Month for December 2024. His dedication to supporting Airmen through retention, assignments, separations, and retirements ensures mission readiness and strengthens the force.

Read on to learn more about Abbott, his motivation, and what he enjoys most about his role.

Where are you from?

I am from San Diego, California.

Why did you decide to join the Air Force?

I joined to serve, learn, and give back.

Describe your job and how it contributes to the mission at Altus AFB.

As a personnel specialist, I manage Airmen’s retention, assignments, separations, and retirements. My role ensures that Airmen receive the support they need, allowing them to focus on their mission.

How do you stay motivated to perform at a high level?

I stay motivated by remembering why I serve, supporting my fellow Airmen, and seeing the impact of our work. Last summer, a legal commander received short-notice assignment orders, and I was able to expedite the process, cutting through red tape to ensure she received authenticated orders on time. She personally coined and thanked me for my quick action, which reinforced my commitment to always taking care of our Airmen. My advice: listen, be open-minded, ask questions, take notes, and always give your best.

What is your favorite part about your job?

My favorite part of the job is seeing the direct impact we have on our Airmen, ensuring they are taken care of from start to finish.

