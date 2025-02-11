NSWC Panama City Division cuts ribbon for new air cushion vehicle depot facility

Courtesy Photo | A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s new Air Cushion Vehicle Depot Facility was held here as the official party did the honors, Dec. 5. (from left) Cmdr. Michael Mosi, Cyril Gazignaire, Robert Moore, Amanda Davis, Dr. Peter Adair, Jim Wolf, Capt. David Back, and Oscar Bernal. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kyle Merritt) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Command’s new Air Cushion Vehicle Depot Facility, Dec. 5. The facility was built to serve as a depot for maintenance and repair of the Navy’s Air Cushion Vehicle fleet.



The more than 10,200 square feet facility provides over 7,800 square feet of workspace to include a high bay, machine shop, tool room, electrical shop, hydraulic shop, and a space designated for composite fiber repair. The facility will enable NSWC PCD to address depot level support for legacy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), bow thruster motors; scavenge fan motors, steering control units (yokes); propeller shroud stators and propeller shrouds. It was also built to position NSWC PCD to be able to fill depot roles for the new LCAC 100 class craft.



“Inside these four walls, airframe structural mechanics, welders, mechanics, and electricians will continue to meet fleet needs by providing the support required to keep the craft in optimal shape for warfighting readiness,” said Capt. David Back, NSWC PCD commanding officer. “This was a truly impressive endeavor, and I am proud of everyone who worked so long and with such dedication to make this happen.”



NSWC PCD contributes technical capabilities to sustaining operational readiness and promoting rapid integration of military utility into the fleet.

According to Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, not only are NSWC PCD’s technical capabilities relevant to the fight, but the location, infrastructure, and relationships make NSWC PCD’s wholehearted engagement in expeditionary warfare critical to the Navy’s success.



“Ensuring our Navy team is supporting the fleet’s needs to have the technical advantage over our adversaries is crucial now more than ever,” said Adair. “NSWC Panama City Division has a significant and essential role to play as the Navy provides technical excellence in expeditionary warfare to get more players on the field. This facility is a large step towards bringing LCAC depot repairs into the 21st century. The work we do here matters, and this project is a testament to that fact.”



Jim Wolf, NSWC PCD Air Cushion Vehicle Technical Services Branch head, said the facility embodies his team’s dedication to innovation and efficiency.



“With the streamlined workflow offered by this LCAC depot facility, we will be doing our part to ensure that LCACs are mission-ready,” said Wolf. “Our team’s expertise, combined with these new resources, will enable us to meet any challenge head on.”



The new facility will provide permanent designated workstations for repairing components which will increase the quality and efficiency of the depot, as well as allowing for more efficient execution of depot level repairs on LCAC components.