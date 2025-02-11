Meet Isis Green, AMC’s Employee of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | With a career spanning more than two decades, Isis Green, a lead traffic management...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | With a career spanning more than two decades, Isis Green, a lead traffic management specialist, has dedicated herself to supporting men and women in uniform, working behind the scenes to ensure their readiness and success see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Isis Green's exceptional service and dedication to Army Materiel Command's mission have earned her recognition as a top employee of the quarter.



With a career spanning more than two decades, Green, a lead traffic management specialist, has dedicated herself to supporting men and women in uniform, working behind the scenes to ensure their readiness and success.



One key project that earned her this recognition is the Army Captive Rail Operations, Life Cycle Management and Sustainment Plan, which supports large-scale combat and mobilization operations. Green's tenacity and professionalism re-energized efforts in the Army Captive Rail Operations program. She championed AMC's critical lines of effort for general officer and Senior Executive Service-level boards, which led to the approval of the Army Rail Enterprise Charter.



Green's collaborative skills also played a key role in the Headquarters Department of the Army and AMC's initiative to remove excess equipment from units, called the Rapid Removal of Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment. Her work helped propel the initiative's objective of right-sizing service members' authorized clothing allowance and transitioning to the Operational Camouflage Pattern for the entire force.



When asked about her recent recognition, Green remained humbled, saying, "I was surprised. I don't really look at what I do and consider it spectacular. I'm just doing what I can to support the command and the men and women in uniform."



Green’s direct supervisor, Cornelius Harris, branch chief of the G3 Logistics Readiness Center, who nominated her spoke highly of her character and work ethic.



"Isis is an all-out superstar," he said. "She's professional, hardworking, tenacious, a critical thinker and a definite strategic leader. General officers, senior leaders, staff members and peers seek her technical expertise and professionalism daily."



While she may not be on the front lines, Green knows her work is making a difference.



"It's sometimes difficult to do this when you're working in an office versus being on the ground, but I still know in the back of my mind it's happening, and it's fulfilling to be a part of that," she said.



As Green reflects on her career, she notes that every position she's held has allowed her to support soldiers and their families in different ways.



"The longer I've been in this, the more I enjoy the support I give to soldiers and their families," she said. "It's rewarding knowing that there's something I'm doing that's bigger than me and benefiting them and this country."



Green is revered by her counterparts and is described as an excellent team member who uplifts others, consistently going the extra mile not because it's expected, but because it's part of who she is. She said she will continue to support soldiers and their families with the same dedication and passion that has defined her career.