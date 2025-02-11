Space Launch Delta 45 Members support President Trump’s second inauguration

WASHINGTON – On January 20, Space Launch Delta 45 Airmen played a critical role safeguarding the 47th presidential inauguration as Donald J. Trump took the oath of office in Washington.



Three 45th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight teams and a 45th Security Forces Squadron military working dog and handler team traveled from Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, to the nation's capital to provide security for the historic event.



U.S. Air Force EOD specialists identify, neutralize and dispose of hazardous explosives. In addition to combat operations, they support domestic emergencies and high-profile events.



“For the inauguration, our team were tasked to secure any location the VIP’s would visit to search for potential devices, as well as clearing any individuals, vehicles, or packages they would come in contact with”, said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jordan Haynes, 45th EOD Flight craftsman. “My team’s areas of responsibility included where Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families stayed before the inauguration, and Dulles Airport for Trump’s arrival.”



In addition to Haynes and his team, additional K-9 and EOD teams were also clearing venues for post-ceremony events, ensuring each site was free of explosive threats before VIPs and the public arrived.



“In unison with additional EOD and K-9 teams, we made sure the interior of the Capital One Arena was free of explosive hazards before the Victory Rally after the impromptu decision to host the public in the arena for the inauguration due to extreme cold,” said Graham. “Senior Airman White and I also worked to clear Union Station and the surrounding areas of potential explosive hazards before the Starlight Ball by searching thousands of square feet inside the building and numerous vehicles.”



For one SLD 45 member, this inauguration detail was especially impactful. Senior Airman Matthew White had previously provided EOD support for the election campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania where Trump had been shot and a bystander had lost their life. By helping to secure the inauguration, he was able to see through the completion of the election cycle.



“For him, this was the closing of a chapter,” said Graham. “He was able to witness these two moments in American history.”



SLD 45 Airmen maintain a constant state of combat readiness and preparedness, routinely conducting training exercises to refine tactics in order to meet on-demand, complex and ever-changing global operations. Their role in securing the inauguration reflects SLD 45's broader mission -- providing safe, secure and reliable support for national defense as well as providing assured access to space. The same vigilance and expertise used to protect high-profile events are essential to ensuring the success of every launch SLD 45 supports from the Eastern Range.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2025 Date Posted: 02.12.2025 16:03 Story ID: 490654 Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE , FLORIDA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Launch Delta 45 Members support President Trump’s second inauguration, by SrA Spencer Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.