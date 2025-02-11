914th Air Refueling Wing’s Finance Management team wins three major AFRC awards

Photo By Senior Airman Kylar Vermeulen | Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing's Financial Management Office pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kylar Vermeulen | Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing's Financial Management Office pose for a photo during the February Unit Training Assembly Feb. 1, 2025. The 914th Finance Management (FM) team was the recipient of three awards at the Air Force Reserve Command level for their distinctive achievements from January 1 – December 31, 2024 (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylar Vermeulen) see less | View Image Page

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. – The 914th Air Refueling Wing’s Finance Management (FM) team was awarded three awards at the Air Force Reserve Command level for their distinctive achievements from January 1 – December 31, 2024.



Throughout 2024, the 914th FM team committed to total force operational support - not only for the Airmen of Niagara, but also other service members across Active Duty, Reserve, Individual Mobilization Augmentees, Active Guard Reserve members, and civilian vacancies from nine bases and four major commands.



Not only was it the hours of work committed that led to FM winning three major AFRC awards, but more importantly, what they did in that time, which secured their titles as “Financial Operations Office of the Year,” and Maj. Gen. Alfred K. Flowers “Comptroller Organization of the Year.”



They were recognized for taking charge in multiple areas, being the lead FM unit across AFRC in Air Force Integrated Personnel & Pay System data cleansing, Defense Travel System transition tracking, and Case Management System case reduction. They also developed & implemented innovative services & tracking which resolved more than three thousand problem cases, while strengthening oversight across several programs within the command.



“We are the most active FM unit in AFRC, as 90% of our unit is, and has been, working full time in our career field,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Rogers, 914th FM senior enlisted leader. “Whether we’re working with Active Duty Space Force, IMA, AGR, AFRC HQ, civilian FM, or on deployments, we are an extremely concentrated example of the benefits Total Force brings when answering the call for support across the globe.”



The package sent up included many other accolades, helping to secure both the awards mentioned previously, as well as “Financial Management Airman of the Year,” which went to Senior Airman Richard Pete, one of the top performing FM Airmen across AFRC in 2024.



"I could not be prouder of the work this unit has put in," stated Rogers. "With continued support of leadership, I expect this year to be just as amazing and impactful, as we’re on pace to exceed last year’s accomplishments."



The 914th FM team plans to continue building upon their awards recognition in 2025 by staying consistent with training and finding innovative ways to improve on their support operations. One thing they are currently working on, is streamlining the implementation of a new organizational defense travel administrator (ODTA) program for the units across the 914th Air Refueling Wing.



"We train an ODTA, who will then be a subject matter expert of DTS within a unit," said 914th FM officer Capt. Jamie Curry. "So we train the ODTAs, and then the ODTAs are able to help within the unit, rather than us, which saves time from them coming to us and allows us more time to process and actually get people paid."



Overall, the 914th FM team remains focused on streamlining processes and investing in the training and development of new Airmen and programs, showing that they are committed to building upon their award recognition and further improving their operations to better serve the Airmen of Niagara.