Cultural and Area Studies panel discuss factors impacting Iran and the ‘Axis of Resistance’

The Axis of Resistance, a network of Iranian backed militias and political organizations, is in crisis due to events and developments over the last two years.



The Army University’s Command and General Staff College Cultural and Area Studies Office hosted a panel Feb. 6, 2025, to analyze the question “Iran and the Axis of Resistance: Declining Power or Evolving Threat?”



Dr. Mahir J. Ibrahimov, CASO Director, explained this topic as a logical continuation of the Iran related discussion and the challenges the U.S. and its partners face.



He was joined by CGSC faculty who shared their expertise on the cultural, economic and political factors that have impacted Iran’s power in the region and its relationship with the west throughout history.



“It hasn’t been a good couple of years for Iran and the ‘Axis of Resistance’,” stated Mark J. Bosse, Chair of Diplomacy Studies, CGSC.



Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and architect of the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, aimed to start a regional conflagration that would lead to all the ‘Axis of Resistance’ being activated and the destruction of Israel.



That hasn’t happened.



The ‘Axis’ has taken several huge hits, including its sizable loss of Hamas fighters and the elimination of the entire senior and political leadership of both Hamas and Hezbollah.



New leadership in both Lebanon and Syria have stated that they are no longer under the sway or influence of Iran.



The Houthis have ceased their pledged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea that were meant to bring in a Palestinian state from river to the sea.



“However, throughout history, Iran has been adept at responding and adapting to internal and external crisis to remain in power,” Bosse explained.



This power and persuasion in the region are evident through anti-U.S. and anti-Israel messaging in Oman media, which was previously neutral.



“The unsaid pillar of the ‘Axis of Resistance’ is Iran’s ability to use its’ political, economic, and cultural influence to bring about results, whether a changed public opinion like in Oman after October 7th, to create sympathy for their fighters, and a very effective use of cultural power,” Bosse stated.



As an Iran native and son of a 5-year political prisoner, Dr. Tirdad Daei, Senior Instructional Specialist at CGSC, offered unique insight into the complex history, which the U.S. has had with Iran and how it impacts the relationship today.



Daei outlined the evolving ties between our nations, which started in 1833 through missionary Justin Perkins, often referred to as the Apostle of Persia.



Hostility and mistrust in the relationship grew in 1953 with U.S. support of Operation Ajax, the coup to over-throw then Iranian Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammed Mosaddegh.



The Iranian hostage crisis between 1979-1981 led to the U.S. and other western countries strategically deciding to support Saddam Hussein in the Iran invasion in the Iran/Iraq War that lasted between 1980-1988.



“Despite decades of hostility between the Iranian regime and the U.S., the Iranian people have consistently expressed their admiration for U.S. values such as freedom and democracy. This dichotomy is central to understanding the dynamics of U.S. Iran relations and internal struggles within Iran itself,” Daei explained.



Brutal crackdowns on peaceful protests and anti-Israeli regimes alienate and increase the resentment and frustration of Iranian people who yearn for freedom and justice.



“The divide between Iranian people and the regime is a critical factor in U.S. and Iran relations. The Iranian people remain steadfast in their admiration for American values and their desire for a brighter future. This distinction is essential as we consider strategies to engage with Iran and support these people in this pursuit,” Daei concluded.



Gary Hobin, Assistant Professor, Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational operations, described the ‘Axis of Resistance’ as a network of militias that are influenced and supported, but not controlled, by Iran.



Each group has their own reasons and interests to be supported and when those interests align, they work together, but if they don’t, they go their own way.



“You can look at the ‘Axis of Resistance’ as a link chain. Iran with influence through Iraq, Syria, into Lebanon, supports Hamas, supports the Houthis,” he explained.



In December, the Syrian link broke. The Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) movement for the freedom of Syria took over this piece that links the entire ‘axis’ together.



“What does that mean? None of these countries have been unaffected by the fall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad’s government, including Iran,” he said.



This is highlighted by the change in sentiment of one of the Iraqi Shi’is political groups that had said for years to remove American forces out of Iraq. They have backed off this stance to support keeping American soldiers in Iraq.



Recent reports suggest that Iranian opposition groups have taken this as an opportunity to protest against restrictions in the country and are being listened to by wider sets of the population.



“These local protests are very effective but short-term because there is no focus for their dissatisfaction and no one single leader for Iranian resistance,” Hobin explained.



The panel concluded with a question-answer session which included more in-depth discussion of Syria and Republic of Türkiye.



This panel is part of a seminar series discussing issues of operational and strategic importance to the U.S., which CASO in coordination with CGSC, universities, think tanks, interagency and other partners conduct every two to three months, which is also live streamed on CGSC's Facebook page.



The full event and past CASO panels can be viewed on the CGSC YouTube page: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkGvnfy3IadNRMPT-sNHpAsz8a3npWBH8&si=0j_z2wKxIeCJ-lsw.



Additional photos of the event can be viewed on CGSC’s Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usacgsc.

