WADS lends expertise to 2025 CAF WEPTAC battle control center working group

The Western Air Defense Sector participated in the 2025 Combat Air Forces Weapons and Tactics Conference, or CAF WEPTAC, at the Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, from Jan. 6-17, 2025. This is an annual event that brings together hundreds of warfighters from the Air Force to discuss current issues, to look at future issues, and to provide solutions for the joint employment of forces.



“WADS made significant strides in advancing the capabilities of the Battle Control Center (BCC) during the conference,” said Capt. Bryan Villanueva, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager. “This marked the first-ever BCC working group, a major achievement for the sectors and community at large.” The working group focused on several key topics, including cyber defense, training requirements, and the implementation of the cloud-based command and control (CBC2).



One of the major highlights of the working group was the Cyber Defense Training Improvement Program. The objective of this program is to enhance the BCC operators' ability to recognize, assess, and recover from cyber threats during routine training scenarios.



The objective is to gather valuable data on response times and develop academic materials to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures. “This allowed follow on events, conducted with trained crews, to document the changes in response and codify the findings into a Flash Bulletin [lessons learned passed to the warfighter immediately],” explained Villanueva. “These insights will be incorporated into the multi-service tactics, techniques and procedures re-writes, ensuring that the BCC remains at the forefront of cyber defense.”



The working group also discussed the transition to the CBC2 system. “This major release includes updates throughout the tactical air control system. The objective of the program is to provide an effective means of building, managing, maintaining, and distributing the air picture in a theater-level C2 environment,” Villanueva further explained.



“WADS participation in the BCC working group at the CAF WEPTAC conference has demonstrated our commitment to advancing the capabilities of the BCC,” said Lt. Col. Peter Hickman, 225th Air Defense Squadron commander. “Through collaboration, training enhancements, and the implementation of cutting-edge systems, the BCC is poised to provide persistent theater-level command and control, ensuring the security and effectiveness of our air defense operations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:47 Story ID: 490637 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WADS lends expertise to 2025 CAF WEPTAC battle control center working group, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.