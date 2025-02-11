Station Rotations Transform Early Childhood Education in DoDEA’s 21st Century Learning

Courtesy Photo | First-grade student actively engages in a phonics station rotation activity,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | First-grade student actively engages in a phonics station rotation activity, distinguishing between short and long vowel sounds at Murray Elementary School in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Station rotations like these foster hands-on, personalized learning experiences that empower young learners. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense Education Activity continues implementing innovative strategies to ensure increasing levels of student success in their 21st-century classrooms. One such strategy, station rotations, has proven to be an effective approach in fostering engagement, differentiation, and academic achievement—principles reflected in DoDEA’s consistently high performance in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).



For early childhood educators like Dr. Sharita Morris, a first-grade teacher at Murray Elementary School located at Fort Stewart, Georgia, station rotations have transformed the way students learn in both English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. Through structured yet flexible rotations, students actively engage in lessons tailored to their unique learning styles, making education more interactive and personalized.



Station rotations serve a dual purpose: they reinforce previously learned skills while providing opportunities for enrichment and application. These small group learning experiences allow teachers to differentiate instruction, meeting students at their individual levels of proficiency.



“I use three fifteen-minute rotations within a 45-minute instructional block,” Morris explained. “This structured approach creates a collaborative environment where students feel empowered to engage with the material in a meaningful way.”



In ELA, station rotations typically include an independent reading area where students complete a story map, a writing station focused on grammar and response prompts, and an interactive word workstation emphasizing vocabulary and phonics. Additionally, a fluency station helps students refine their reading skills, while a teacher-led group provides targeted comprehension and phonics instruction. Similarly, Math station rotations consist of hands-on learning with manipulatives, critical-thinking math games, digital learning components, and small-group instruction. By incorporating multiple learning modes, station rotations ensure that each student receives the support and challenge needed to thrive.



DoDEA’s exceptional NAEP results showcase the effectiveness of its instructional methods, particularly in fostering literacy and numeracy. The implementation of station rotations aligns with DoDEA’s focus on 21st-century skills, which prioritize critical thinking, collaboration, and personalized learning.



“Station rotations allow me to focus on my students’ varied learning needs,” Morris said. “One of the most rewarding moments was seeing a student struggling with digraphs suddenly have an ‘aha’ moment while using a visual aid in the word workstation. That tangible representation helped the concept click in a way traditional instruction hadn’t.”



Such moments underscore the importance of engaging, differentiated instruction in early childhood education. By providing multiple pathways to understanding, station rotations cultivate a love for learning while building essential academic foundations. The benefits of station rotations extend beyond first grade, equipping students with skills vital for future academic success. As DoDEA Americas continues to emphasize student-centered learning environments, strategies like station rotations play a crucial role in maintaining high achievement levels on national assessments.



For educators committed to fostering student success, station rotations offer a dynamic, research-backed approach that aligns with best practices in early childhood education. Through collaboration, differentiation, and engagement, students develop the confidence and skills necessary for lifelong learning.



“Every student deserves a learning experience that meets their needs,” said Morris. “Station rotations make that possible, ensuring that each child feels supported, challenged, and excited about learning.”



