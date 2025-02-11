Army Civilian RSOI Specialists Ensure Civilian Deployers Hit the Ground Running

Courtesy Photo | Kyle Lincoln (left), the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) Directorate’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kyle Lincoln (left), the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) Directorate’s RSOI team lead for Europe, discusses an upcoming RSOI mission with Ethan Carter (right), a new team member supporting expeditionary civilians in Wiesbaden, Germany. see less | View Image Page

Camp Atterbury, Ind. - According to Army Techniques Publication (ATP) 3-35, "Army Deployment and Redeployment" (Mar 2023), reception, staging, onward movement and integration (RSOI) is the final phase of the deployment process. Its purpose is to build the combat power necessary to support the ground component commander’s concept of operation and “set the theater,” which involves the broad range of activities conducted to establish the conditions in an operational area for the execution of strategic plans.



While chiefly associated military units and personnel, RSOI also applies to Department of Army (and other DoD) civilian personnel who support military operations. It is an essential function of the Army Expeditionary Civilian Program (see AR 690-11, "Department of the Army Expeditionary Civilians"), managed by the Department of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) Directorate.



Army and other DoD service civilians who volunteer to serve in an expeditionary role overseas go through a rigorous preparation process to deploy. This includes completing a medical screening, completing online training and initiating or upgrading their security clearance and obtaining an official passport. Once they have completed a comprehensive checklist of pre-deployment tasks, they travel to Camp Atterbury, Ind. (CAIN) to complete their in-person training and validate their readiness to deploy. At CAIN, they first encounter the AECW RSOI team and see it in action.



Even before reaching CAIN, expeditionary civilians (ECs) are greeted at the Indianapolis International Airport by RSOI team members who ensure all inbound personnel and their baggage are accounted for; assist those whose flights might have been delayed or cancelled; and then transport them to CAIN. Upon arrival at CAIN, the RSOI team facilitates billeting assignments; provides information on the general layout of the installation, such as where the dining hall, gym and post exchange are located; shares contact information; and overviews the week’s schedule and next steps.



The RSOI team continues to support ECs throughout their time at CAIN, shuttling personnel among various training, medical and supply locations. At the end of the week, the team then transports fully validated personnel back to the Indianapolis International Airport, where most will fly to their respective deployment theater hubs or gateways. For example, those deploying to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility will initially arrive at gateways in Kuwait, Qatar or Jordan.



In both USCENTCOM and U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), the AECW Directorate has RSOI teams that replicate what the CAIN RSOI team did and more. These teams vary in structure and are tailored to the specific needs of the theater and operation. In similar fashion to what they encountered at CAIN, ECs deploying to USEUCOM and USCENTCOM can expect to be greeted by RSOI personnel at their points of debarkation and transported to the reception gateway, where they will be in-processed into theater. The RSOI team will also facilitate their onward movement to their final destination, if it is not the gateway itself, and ensure deployers are linked up with their sponsor or command point of contact.



Depending on a deployer’s location, the RSOI team may facilitate periodic trips to the commissary, post exchange and local stores and, occasionally, may also organize field trips to nearby sightseeing destinations to help fully integrate ECs into their new environments.



According to Kyle Lincoln, AECW RSOI team lead for USEUCOM, the team is customer-service oriented, willing to support deployers at all times of the day and committed to “assisting deployers with any needs they may have while on deployment.” His advice to deployers is to “keep an open mind and give themselves time to get into a deployment routine. Every location is unique, so be flexible and willing to adapt to support the mission.”



Finally, the overseas RSOI teams facilitate the return of ECs at the end of their deployments and, occasionally, assist those who must redeploy early due to Red Cross-validated emergencies or extenuating circumstances.



Of his experience serving on the AECW USCENTCOM RSOI team, Kyle Cherrington—located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait—says, “This is exceptionally rewarding...to be able to support fellow deploying civilians and know we are here as force multipliers to the warfighter. Also, the experience of working in a different culture and with new people is a plus to me. I’m doing something different than my normal job and learning and experiencing new things that will make me a stronger employee and asset to the Army now and in the future.”



Members of the RSOI teams can either be term employees, two-year hires or are themselves ECs—like Kyle Cherrington—who volunteer to fill RSOI requirements in a temporary duty (TDY) status, typically for just under a year. While they may be sourced differently, they support the same function: ensuring the efficient and timely processing of ECs through the final stage of the deployment and initial stage of the redeployment processes.



Army civilians interested in possibly serving as expeditionary RSOI specialists or becoming an EC in a wide range of other specialties should contact the AECW Directorate by email at usarmy.in.hqda.mbx.aecw-deployments@army.mil. Those interested in term positions should set up a saved search in USAJOBS using the keyword AECW.