Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic Awards 2024 Chief of the Year Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Yanda-Kalie Chandler, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, won the 2024 Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic (CSFWL) Chief of the Year award, Feb. 6.



The CSFWL Chief of the Year award is given to a person who had demonstrated exceptional leadership. Chandler was VFA-106’s Chief of the Year nominee and had to compete at CSFWL level against other VFA nominees in order to win.



She was in tears of joy after hearing the announcement of her selection of Chief of the Year. Chandler was especially grateful for the recognition after having a difficult year losing her mother and her Godmother.



“I’m still in awe, I felt like I had shortcomings between trying to take care of my mom and still do my job, my command really supported me,” Chandler said. “They recognized I was still trying to be headstrong in the game.”



Chandler, a native of Andrews, South Carolina, has served 23 years in the Navy and is planning to finish out her 30 years to retirement.



“When they say you are ready to retire, you are ready, and I’m not ready yet, with all the new Sailors coming in, I still have more to give and I want to guide them into the future,” Chandler said. “My daughter is 17 and wants to join the Navy and I want to be there for her as she transitions into the military.”



Chandler came from a small town and wanted to join to see the world. Her aunt was a nurse in Manhattan, New York, during 9/11 and used to tell her stories. Chandler knew she wanted to make a difference.



“I want to be here to help out when the nation calls,” said Chandler.



