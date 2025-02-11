Never Give Up: Ensign Baus' Road to Commissioning

Photo By Austen McClain | Aviation Maintenance Duty Officer Ensign Jordan Baus, assigned to the Center for Naval...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | Aviation Maintenance Duty Officer Ensign Jordan Baus, assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) Detachment Whiting Field, poses for a portrait at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. CNATT Det. Whiting Field supports the Navy's mission by delivering specialized technical training to aviation professionals. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

For Ensign Jordan Baus, achieving his commission in the U.S. Navy was the culmination of over a decade of service and perseverance. His journey began in 2008 when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving with the 4th Marine Air Wing and Marine Air Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) in support of C-130J operations. After years of dedication, including deployments with the Marine Active Reserves, Baus separated with hopes of commissioning as a Navy officer—a goal that faced multiple setbacks before he finally found success.



“From a young age, I knew I wanted to serve,” Baus said. “My grandfathers served in the Army and Navy, and my father was in the Air Force. Service was ingrained in my upbringing. The Navy’s emphasis on challenge and opportunity drove me to keep pursuing my dream, even when things did not go as planned.”



After spending two years supporting Foreign Military Sales partners on the F/A-18 Hornet program in Kuwait, Baus reenlisted as a boatswain’s mate in the Navy Reserve. His deployment to Djibouti, Africa, as a combatant craft crewman engineer with Maritime Expeditionary Squadron 11 (MSRON-11) proved pivotal. It was there that he was selected for a commission, finally pinning on the rank of Ensign in January 2024.



From Marine to Navy Officer



Following his commissioning, Baus attended Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island. His time under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) prepared him to take on leadership responsibilities as an aviation maintenance duty officer, both in his military and civilian roles. At Boeing, Baus supports technical publications and maintenance engineering for critical aircraft such as the C-40 Clipper, P-8 Poseidon, and KC-46 Pegasus, ensuring mission readiness for both the Navy and Air Force.



“NETC’s world-class training helped sharpen my leadership and technical skills,” Baus explained. “I now carry a sense of ownership about my career and a responsibility to represent the hard work that Sailors and Marines do every day. We win as a team, and that is where our strength lies.”



Perseverance and Pride



Baus’ journey to commissioning was not easy. Facing rejection five times, he often questioned whether his dream would ever come true. With encouragement from his mentors, Lt. Cmdr. Jay Raymond and Lt. Cam Stubbs, he refused to give up.



“Completing the final team-building evolution at Officer Training Command was one of the proudest moments of my life,” Baus recalled. “After everything I went through, to finally be called a naval officer was incredibly rewarding. It proved that perseverance and hard work pay off.”



A Message for Aspiring Sailors



For those considering military service, Baus emphasized the importance of chasing your dreams without fear of setbacks.



“There is no such thing as a perfect life,” he reflected. “But true fulfillment comes from knowing you gave your best in every assignment. Do not wait—chase your dreams with everything you have got.”



A Testament to NETC’s Mission



Ensign Baus’ story highlights the transformational power of NETC’s training programs, which provide service members with the skills, discipline, and leadership required to succeed. His transition from U.S. Marine Corps enlisted service to naval officer demonstrates the impact of perseverance and world-class training.



“My time in both the Marines and the Navy has taught me that discipline yields results,” Baus said. “That ability to hone and exercise personal discipline has shaped me into the leader and person I am today.”



For more stories about how NETC transforms service members into fleet-ready leaders, follow @NETC_HQ and visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/