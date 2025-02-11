AFMC sets three-year high for enlisted-to-officer commissioning in 2024

Air Force Materiel Command and Airmen in support of the United States Space Force set a three-year high for enlisted commissioning candidate selections, marking a significant milestone for Airmen transitioning from enlisted to officer roles.



A total of 71 Airmen, assigned to AFMC and USSF units, were selected for commissioning programs in 2024, contributing to a seamless blend of expertise and innovation poised to shape the future of the Department of the Air Force.



“This year had four times the number of candidates selections compared to fiscal year 2023, and three times the number in fiscal year 2022,” said Senior Master Sgt. Alan Bruhn, AFMC enlisted development superintendent. “These commissioning programs allow highly qualified service members to transition into leadership roles as officers, bringing valuable perspective from their time in the ranks enhancing unit cohesion.”



This year’s Enlisted Commissioning Program selectees competed in six sub-programs across numerous career fields.



The Scholarships for Outstanding Airmen and Guardians to ROTC (SOAR), Airman Scholarship & Commissioning Program (ASCP), and the Professional Officer Course-Early Release Program (POC-ERP) require that Airmen separate from active duty, guard, or reserve and contract into the Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps within 24 hours from their date of separation. Once enrolled at the detachment, these individuals are traditional cadets and will commission through AFROTC upon graduation. The Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program and the Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program require selectees to remain on active duty, and they become full-time students assigned to the local university ROTC detachment for administrative purposes.



Officer Training School (OTS) is a nine-week program designed for prior-service Airmen with a bachelor’s degree or within 365 days of degree completion. Personnel attend OTS in enlisted status and are commissioned upon successfully completing the program. There are two categories: "Rated" (including pilot, combat systems officer, air battle manager, and remotely piloted aircraft) and "Non-Rated" (technical and non-technical subprograms).



The selection rate has steadily increased in recent years, from 1.7% in 2022 to 3.1% in 2024. Chief Master Sgt. Bill Fitch, AFMC Command Chief Master Sergeant, praised the selections and the leaders that helped mentor the candidates.



“This achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and talent,” Fitch said. “I also appreciate the leaders who encourage their Airmen to submit packages so all of their hard work can be recognized.”



The consistent growing number of selections highlight AFMC's success in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for Airmen to grow as future leaders in the Air and Space Forces. Mentorship played a crucial role in the success of AFMC candidate selections.



“There are numerous programs and mentorship opportunities designed to keep Airmen informed,” Bruhn said. “Mentorship is essential to success. By sharing knowledge, offering guidance, and providing support, mentors play a key role in helping Airmen achieve their career goals.”



For enlisted Airmen pursuing a path to become an officer, Bruhn recommends collaborating with someone who has already done it successfully.



“A prior-enlisted officer can significantly assist an enlisted member seeking a commission by sharing their firsthand experience with the officer commissioning process,” Bruhn said. “They can provide valuable insights into leadership expectations, navigate the application process, offer guidance on study materials, and advocate for the enlisted member's potential as a future officer.”



Airmen interested in commissioning opportunities can find additional information, including eligibility requirements, at the installation education services center, by contacting a local Air Force recruiter, or visiting www.airforce.com. Additional details are also available in DAFMAN 36-2032, Military Recruiting and Accessions.

