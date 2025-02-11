From base to business: Fort Stewart's Operation Startup fuels entrepreneurs

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Adam Tsang, serial entrepreneur, blogger and podcaster, served as the keynote speaker...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Steber | Adam Tsang, serial entrepreneur, blogger and podcaster, served as the keynote speaker for Operation StartUp, an event put on by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Feb. 6, 2025, in Club Stewart at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The event informs spouses, veterans and service members about DFMWR’s Home Based Businesses program changes to procedures thus making it easier and quicker to gain approval to operate on-post. (U.S. Army photo by Kelsie Steber) see less | View Image Page

Over 100 entrepreneurs gathered Feb. 6 at Club Stewart to participate in Operation StartUp, an event put on by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The event informs spouses, veterans and service members about DFMWR’s Home Based Businesses program changes to procedures thus making it easier and quicker to gain approval to operate on-post. It has since morphed to focus on learning how to start a business, hearing from business experts and meeting local entrepreneurs.



“Programs and events like these enhance Army Family quality of life, setting Families up to work from their Army quarters and developing rewarding careers that follow them through PCS moves,” said Fort Stewart DFMWR on a Facebook post about Operation StartUp.



This year included a keynote speaker and panel sessions from local business leaders and entrepreneurs along with an expo featuring various resources and businesses.



Keynote speaker, Adam Tsang, serial entrepreneur, blogger and podcaster, said his go to advice is to take a calculated risk, don’t bet the house or home, but make that call and try to go for it.



When asked about a time he adapted he said, “I’m always adapting, I’m always faced with things.”



Tsang told an anecdote about a business burning to the ground.



“What an entrepreneur has to do is become that leader, be able to say, ‘this is the plan moving forward.’ You’re going to be faced with all these fires at any given point.” Tsang said.



“I think the way you take that in and face that challenge to move forward is the sign of what an entrepreneur is capable of.”



Army spouse and Hunter Army Airfield employee, Kalona Barker, was looking forward to Operation StartUp.



Barker, owner of 3P Hat Bar, came to the event with the goal of learning, networking and eventually expanding her business.



“I started my business last August. I just hit the ground running, and it happened out of nowhere,” Barker said. “Towards the end of last year, it was me just trying to figure my way out, trying to make my money back. Now I am really trying to hone into the specifics and how I do things, where I book my vendor pop-ups. Just making sure the things that I am doing and how I am spending my money, is efficient.”



Other attendees included seasoned entrepreneurial veterans, new business owners, and visionaries like Staff Sgt. Thomas Glover, budget analyst with 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.



“The best part of this event is the panels, free education that they are giving to the people, and providing networking opportunities for everyone,” Glover said. “What I learned here, is to just start and also communicate and talk.”



Glover is looking to open recreational based businesses such as bowling alleys, skate zones, arcades and recreation centers for kids. He wants to create a space for kids to meet, escape and enjoy themselves away from their parents while learning and gaining mentors.



Tsang’s last note of advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is, “It takes grit, it takes determination, it is however you can get that win and be able to move forward. It is all a part of the entrepreneurial journey.”



For more information on starting your own business, visit https://stewarthunter.armymwr.com/programs/home-based-business.