Sustainment brigades ensure seamless transfer of NATO logistical support

FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, Poland — The U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade formally transferred authority for its mission in Eastern Europe to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade during a ceremony held on Forward Operating Site (FOS) Powidz, Feb. 11, 2025.



Known as Task Force Wagonmaster during their rotation, the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade (1CDSB) assumed responsibility for the mission on April 19, 2024. As part of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce, it oversaw logistical and maintenance support for deployed forces across Eastern Europe. Now, it is casing its colors and returning to its home base in Fort Cavazos, Texas, where its higher division, the 1st Cavalry Division, operating in the European theater as Task Force Pegasus, will soon follow.



“The Wagonmaster brigade created a very effective system of [military] supply delivery across Eastern Europe, from Estonia to Romania,” said Brig. Gen. Rafal Kowalik, the 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding general of operations, who oversaw the ceremony. “The manner in which the 1CD Sustainment Brigade responded decisively [when called to action] reminds all of us [of] the importance of maintaining readiness as a force. You will redeploy to Fort Cavazos, Texas, knowing you’ve done all that we’ve asked of you to the highest standard.”



Task Force Wagonmaster leaves the theater after participating in multiple exercises, professional military summits, community engagements, and military celebrations with NATO allies and partners. Col. James “Troy” Fisher, 1CDSB commander, looked back at the unit’s accomplishments during the deployment and saluted his Soldiers’ efforts.



“I joined the 1st Cavalry [Division] Sustainment Brigade halfway through this deployment. I was amazed at what the team was doing from the very get-go. This brigade has planned and executed the movement of more than six million gallons of fuel [and] overseen the movement of 450 shipments of ammunition,” said Fisher.



Based out of Fort Bliss, Texas, the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade (1ADSB), nicknamed Task Force Muleskinner during this rotation, now assumes control of sustainment operations on NATO’s eastern flank, supplying forces from the Baltic to the Black Sea.



“Muleskinners Brigade, your mission begins now. I am pleased to welcome you,” said Kowalik when addressing the new sustainment brigade. “The way you flowed into theater demonstrated your professionalism, your skills, and your will to get the job done.”



Col. Delarius Tarlton, commander of the 1ADSB, expressed gratitude to the Task Force Wagonmaster Soldiers for their efforts in ensuring a smooth transition between the two units and stated his unit’s commitment to the mission.



“I’d like to give a special thanks to the Wagonmasters … your Soldiers have been very professional, and they have set us up for success. We could not have asked for a better team to learn from as we begin this journey,” said Tarlton. “Our mission is clear: we are here to provide uninterrupted sustainment support; this is what we’ve trained for, and we are ready for the task!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:16 Story ID: 490613 Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment brigades ensure seamless transfer of NATO logistical support, by CPT Zemas Andargachew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.