Justified Accord 2025 enhances multinational crisis response readiness, hones warfighting capabilities

Exercise Justified Accord's official graphic was completed in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces and the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). SETAF-AF leads Justified Accord, U.S. Africa Command's largest East Africa military training exercise. Exercises build U.S. and partner militaries' readiness for contingency operations and enable interoperability. These exercises train and test command and control systems, fire and maneuver tactics, and medical techniques for U.S. and African partner forces.

GABORONE, Botswana – Approximately 1,300 personnel from over 15 countries will participate in Justified Accord 2025 (JA25), U.S. Africa Command’s largest military exercise in East Africa, from Feb. 10-21. Hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, this annual exercise strengthens the ability of participating forces to respond to regional security threats, humanitarian crises and peacekeeping missions.



Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), Botswana continues to prove itself as a valuable contributor to African security through participation in multinational exercises.



Key Highlights of JA25:

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) hosted the SETAF-AF-led exercise Southern Accord in Aug. 2024, where they showcased their focus on military readiness in response to African security challenges. They are back again this year for Justified Accord in Kenya, demonstrating their commitment to multinational collaboration.



JA25 also features the first-ever night iteration of air-to-ground integration (AGI) operations where partner countries control Kenyan air assets to provide air support of multinational land forces.



Additionally, Botswana will also share best practices in a multinational planning exercise designed to strengthen interoperability in response to regional security challenges and crises.



Finally, live-fire exercises and urban operations feature the Somali Danab, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), the U.K.’s 11th SFAB and the Massachusetts National Guard. Together they will partner with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Djibouti Armed Forces, the Tanzania People’s Defence Force, NATO allies and regional partners to reinforce joint warfighting capabilities.



A Continued Partnership:

JA25 showcases the continued partnership between the U.S. and several East Africa nations, including Somalia, Tanzania, Djibouti, Uganda and Kenya. Botswana’s leadership and position as a security exporter highlights their sustained military cooperation and capacity-building efforts, even outside their own region.



"Justified Accord is a critical exercise that brings together our partners to strengthen security and stability in East Africa," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Porter, deputy chief of exercises, SETAF-AF. "Through joint training and collaboration, we enhance our ability to operate effectively, together in response to emerging challenges."



JA25 reinforces the commitment of the U.S. and its partners to joint military readiness, crisis response and multinational cooperation.



About Justified Accord

For photos, videos and articles from the exercise, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/JustifiedAccord.