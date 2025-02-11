Justified Accord 2025 enhances multinational crisis response readiness, hones warfighting capabilities

Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | Exercise Justified Accord's official graphic was completed in collaboration with...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | Exercise Justified Accord&#39;s official graphic was completed in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces and the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). SETAF-AF leads Justified Accord, U.S. Africa Command&#39;s largest East Africa military training exercise. Exercises build U.S. and partner militaries&#39; readiness for contingency operations and enable interoperability. These exercises train and test command and control systems, fire and maneuver tactics, and medical techniques for U.S. and African partner forces. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Donigan) see less | View Image Page

DJIBOUTI – Approximately 1,300 personnel from over 15 countries will participate in Justified Accord 2025 (JA25), U.S. Africa Command’s largest military exercise in East Africa, from Feb. 10-21. Hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, this annual exercise strengthens the ability of participating forces to respond to regional security threats, humanitarian crises and peacekeeping missions.



Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this is Djibouti’s third year in a row hosting portions of the exercise. Additionally, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) will participate with pre-deployment training and deployment of the East African Response Force (EARF) during the exercise.



Key Highlights of JA25:

This year features the first-ever night iteration of air-to-ground integration (AGI) operations where partner countries control Kenyan air assets to provide air support of multinational land forces.



CJTF-HOA’s EARF will deploy to Tanzania to enhance interoperability and readiness together with the Tanzania People’s Defence Force, honing skills in rapid deployment as well as crisis and disaster response.



Concurrently in Kenya, live-fire exercises feature the Djibouti Armed Forces, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), the U.K.’s 11th SFAB and the Massachusetts National Guard. Together they will partner with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the Somali Armed Forces, NATO allies and regional partners to reinforce joint warfighting capabilities.



In addition to the first-ever veterinary medical civic action program (VETCAP), U.S. and Kenya military medical personnel will host a medical civic action program (MEDCAP), providing healthcare to local Kenyans. While enhancing their interoperability, this bilateral medical team has treated between 750 – 900 patients over a two-day period in previous years.



A Celebration:

JA25 also marks the 10-year anniversary of the State Partnership Program between the Kentucky National Guard and the Djibouti Armed Forces. This milestone highlights a decade of sustained military cooperation, training exchanges and capacity-building efforts between the two forces.



"Justified Accord is a critical exercise that brings together our partners to strengthen security and stability in East Africa," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Porter, deputy chief of exercises, SETAF-AF. "Through joint training and collaboration, we enhance our ability to operate effectively together in response to emerging challenges."



JA25 reinforces the commitment of the U.S. and its partners to joint military readiness, crisis response and multinational cooperation.



About Justified Accord

For photos, videos and articles from the exercise, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/JustifiedAccord.