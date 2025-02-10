Don't drink and drive – the military's zero tolerance DUI policy

Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany – As Fasching (the German equivalent of Mardi Gras) is celebrated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany – As Fasching (the German equivalent of Mardi Gras) is celebrated in the surrounding communities, Garrison leadership would like to remind the United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden community to celebrate responsibly this season, particularly when consuming alcohol. Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances in Wiesbaden, Germany, not only endangers road safety but also violates host-nation DUI laws. And - German Polizei is strict. (Copyright: Westhessen Polizeipräsidium) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – As Fasching (the German equivalent of Mardi Gras) is celebrated in the surrounding communities, Garrison leadership would like to remind the United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden community to celebrate responsibly this season, particularly when consuming alcohol.



Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances in Wiesbaden, Germany, not only endangers road safety but also violates host-nation DUI laws.



In Germany, violating the 0.05 percent blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, limit or driving under the influence of drugs can result in hefty fines, driving suspensions, and points on your license. Even the first offense means a €500 fine, and a suspension of your U.S. Army Europe and Africa driving licenses is automatic. The length of the suspension is determined by the severity of the offense.



A 0.05 – 0.079 BAC is a suspension enforced by the unit commander and can range from 90-180 days in length.



A 0.08 BAC and above is an automatic 365-day suspension and confiscation of licenses. For these offenses the operator will receive 6 points on their USAREUR-AF licenses.



Breathalyzer tests can be conducted on the scene or at the German police station. Military Police then become involved if U.S. military or civilians have blood alcohol levels over the legal limit, and the process varies for military or civilian personnel. Military personnel are transported to the MP station for processing, where further steps include an evidentiary breathalyzer, fingerprint collection, DNA collection, and license suspension. Both civilian and military personnel will be prosecuted under local German law, and military also under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.



"Part of being a service member is preparedness,” said Col. Troy Danderson, USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Commander. “Part of being a good neighbor and a part of this community means caring about everyone’s safety. Be prepared to call a taxi or ride-share. Be prepared with a designated driver. Be prepared to call your unit if necessary. Make good decisions. It's simply not worth it to drink and drive."



USAG Wiesbaden offers several support resources, including the Army Substance Abuse Program and the Employee Assistance Program, to help those struggling with alcohol or drug issues. Remember, DUIs are preventable, and the military has a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.



For more information, visit the USAG Wiesbaden Army Substance Abuse Program website: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/asap-services