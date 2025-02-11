Training a mission ready force

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – The 48th Security Forces Squadron is responsible for safeguarding personnel, aircraft, and assets critical to the mission of the 48th Fighter Wing. With no room for error, defenders must remain vigilant and adaptable in an ever-changing environment.



In order to meet these demands in a constantly evolving world, the 48th SFS conducts routine training operations specifically designed to prepare Airmen for high-risk situations, such as active shooter scenarios or simulated bomb threats. These exercises ensure defenders can operate effectively under pressure while also prioritizing safety at all times.



“It’s important for us to conduct training like this for real-world situations,” said Senior Airman Dalton Thomas, 48th SFS security response team member. “If we get into an environment where we have to clear rooms quickly with a small number of people, this training ensures we’re ready.”



During the routine training operations, defenders practiced rapid response tactics, room, hallway, and stairway-clearing procedures, and communication strategies essential to handling emergency situations. The exercises were designed to mimic real-world threats, requiring Airmen to adapt quickly and execute their training with precision.



“We need to be clean and pristine in everything that we do,” said Thomas. “This training is something we must maintain regularly to stay sharp and remember how to respond in certain instances. Training like this is a way for us to check everyone is operating at the highest speed.”



While mission readiness remains a priority, safety precautions are integral to every aspect of security forces training.



“The most important thing about our job is the safety of our students and how they perform their duties,” said Staff Sgt. Alfredo Gutierrez, 48th SFS training instructor. “We need to make sure we train them correctly, because utilizing the skills they are taught could save not only their own life, but also the lives of others.”



The unit’s dedication to training reflects its commitment to the “no-fail mission,” ensuring every Airman can respond swiftly and effectively to any security threat.



“We have to protect our assets, our pilots, our personnel throughout the whole fighter wing,” Gutierrez said. “We can’t fail that mission.”



Through continuous training and unwavering commitment to safety, the 48th SFS remains a mission ready force able to respond to any threat that may arise. Their mission ensures they are always prepared to defend and protect the people and assets under their watch.

