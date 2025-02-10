Breaking the Ice, Breaking up Ground: III MSB Marines conduct joint training event with Army 11th Engineer Battalion Soldiers

DAGMAR NORTH TRAINING AREA, South Korea - Early on the morning of February 6, 2025, the Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group joined Soldiers from 63rd Clearance Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at the frozen grounds of Dagmar North Training Area, South Korea to conduct a joint training event.



This joint training event took place during III MSB's preparation for their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, which is scheduled to take place this week. The MCCRE is designed to test Marines and Sailors within the unit on how well they can perform their mission essential skills, and the preparation for it has spurred III MSB leaders to continuously seek and initiate opportunities to maximize the success of the MCCRE. Sgt. Wyatt Miller, platoon sergeant of III MSB’s engineer platoon, contacted the Army’s engineer unit to request heavy equipment operations at Dagmar North prior to the evaluation.



“There will be times where there’s interservice training, interservice operations or interservice communication, where something’s got to get done and it can only get done with help from both sides,” explained Sgt. Miller.



Miller noted that this was his first experience engaging in joint training during his time at III MSB, and that it certainly reinforced the idea that continuous training in a joint environment fosters better teamwork. “I think that’s a very valuable experience from both sides,” Miller added.



In the days leading up to the event, internal coordination and reconnaissance of the designated site for the event would help to set the stage and establish lateral limits for both units involved. Marines and Soldiers could be seen shoulder-to-shoulder in the freezing cold, planning and crafting a training event to fulfill both unit’s missions while increasing their interoperability.



Soldiers from 4th platoon were tasked with creating berms as fixed fighting positions for the Marines. At the same time, the Marines were tasked with supporting the Soldiers by providing security in the area and conducting patrol maneuvers, a form of training that provided insight on how to better prepare for their upcoming MCCRE. Following a convoy insert that preceded the dawn, the servicemembers began to set in and take their positions.



“This is exactly what we are here to do,” stated 2nd Lt. Melissa Wences, 4th Platoon leader of the Army engineers, emphasizing the value of the training event. “Getting my platoon of horizontal construction engineers out here and guiding them onto the construction of fighting positions in different terrain and difficult weather conditions is a reality check of where they are and what it's going to be like for future exercises.”



As a support asset to the unit, the company’s primary focus is to dig vehicle positions and individual fighting positions to strengthen security around the area of operation. In light of the unit’s upcoming schedule, Wences saw this as an ideal opportunity to further her Soldiers’ training.



“This will lead into our battalion’s field training exercise next month,” said Wences. “Most of the Soldiers currently in the platoon are new to the Korean Peninsula, and it’s necessary for them to be familiarized with overcoming the challenges of a different terrain.”



The intent of this training was for the Marines of III MSB to establish a dynamic security posture, effecting a protective perimeter around a site designated for the Army's excavation operations. The soldiers would operate and guide heavy construction equipment for vertical and horizontal engineer operations. Joint training events such as this one serve to hone the interoperability and integration capabilities of the joint force.



III MSB provides and coordinates direct combat service support, security, and administrative services to III MEF, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and III MEF Information Group Command Elements to enable III MEF to win in competition and conflict.

