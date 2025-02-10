Camp Humphreys, South Korea – The Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Forces Korea, and other partners hosted the "Opening Gambit" training exercise (TTX) at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, from February 3-7, 2025.



The TTX, was facilitated by the Center for Naval Analysis, enables the discussion of bilateral crisis management to ensure the ROK-U.S. Alliance is postured and prepared to respond in pre-crisis circumstances.



Combined training such as this demonstrates our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and is the foundation of maintaining a combined robust defense posture to protect the ROK-U.S. Alliance against any threat or adversary.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 21:13 Story ID: 490597 Location: KR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK JCS and U.S. Joint Staff conduct Opening Gambit TTX, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.