    ROK JCS and U.S. Joint Staff conduct Opening Gambit TTX

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2025

    Story by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Camp Humphreys, South Korea – The Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Forces Korea, and other partners hosted the "Opening Gambit" training exercise (TTX) at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, from February 3-7, 2025.

    The TTX, was facilitated by the Center for Naval Analysis, enables the discussion of bilateral crisis management to ensure the ROK-U.S. Alliance is postured and prepared to respond in pre-crisis circumstances.

    Combined training such as this demonstrates our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and is the foundation of maintaining a combined robust defense posture to protect the ROK-U.S. Alliance against any threat or adversary.

