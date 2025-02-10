NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Due to worsening weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River has updated its operational status for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 to Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel Feb. 12, 2025. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.



Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.



Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 19:23 Story ID: 490594 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 92 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UPDATE FEB. 11, 7 p.m.: NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access/Closed due to Weather February 12, 2025, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.