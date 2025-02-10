Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UPDATE FEB. 11, 7 p.m.: NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access/Closed due to Weather February 12, 2025

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Due to worsening weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River has updated its operational status for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 to Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel Feb. 12, 2025. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

    Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.

    Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

