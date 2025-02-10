Inspiration Through Action

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. --

Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, commander of the 173rd Maintenance Squadron, was recognized as the "Inspiring Leader of the Year" in Klamath Falls, Oregon for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the local community, January 28, 2025.



Schuster has played a pivotal role in several initiatives that have helped improve the quality of life for both military families and local residents. Through his collaborative work with local boards and committees, he has been able to make significant strides in addressing key community challenges, such as the housing shortage and healthcare access.



"We have been able to positively impact our housing shortage by bringing in multiple out-of-state builders and developers," said Schuster. "Additionally, we’ve incentivized local building by lowering costs and fees. It's been a tremendous partnership with local leaders to help make Klamath Falls a more livable community for all."



Schuster’s leadership also extended to the medical sector, ensuring residents have access to high-quality services.



"We impacted local medical services by including Klamath Falls into a rural community tax incentive program that helps attract and maintain local providers," added Schuster. "It’s been a collaborative effort that will benefit everyone in our community."



In addition to housing and healthcare, Schuster has also focused on expanding employment opportunities for military spouses. By working closely with business owners and leaders, Schuster has helped raise awareness of the skilled workforce available through Kingsley Field families.



"We worked to create programs and assistance to increase employment opportunities for military spouses,” said Schuster. "And we’ve made it a priority to consistently share the word with business owners and leaders about the potential workforce we bring."



Schuster’s impact on Klamath Falls highlights the power of collaboration and trust. His ability to work alongside local leaders and community members to solve problems in real-time has fostered strong relationships and trust between the military and the community.



"There are so many great people locally wishing to make a difference," said Schuster. "When we work with them in the context of bettering our community overall, and trust and understanding is established, they help with our military member’s needs just as much.”





Schuster’s enthusiasm for the relationships he’s built, and the progress made was evident in his remarks. “I am super excited about the relationships that have been built and the issues tackled. I know it will continue to create successful outcomes for both Kingsley Field families and all our local community partners.”



As a long time Kingsley Field member, Schuster’s contributions have been instrumental in bridging the gap between the military and the broader Klamath Falls community. His continued efforts ensure that collaboration remains a key driver of success for the region, benefiting both military families and residents alike.



“Kingsley Field’s participation is key to building relationships and teams that solve problems in real time — over and over,” said Schuster. “It is awesome to be a part of and to see the positive effects come to be.”



Schuster’s dedication to Kingsley Field’s mission and his leadership in building strong community partnerships are a testament to his commitment to making lasting, positive changes in the region.

