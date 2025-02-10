Applications open for MICC job shadowing and mentoring programs

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command is accepting applications...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command is accepting applications for the command job shadowing and mentoring programs. The programs are open and available to all MICC members, civilian and military, who wish to increase their professional skills and knowledge. Application deadlines are quickly approaching, for the job shadowing program are due by Feb. 21 and the mentoring program by Feb. 28. Applications and additional information for both programs can be found on the internal MICC SharePoint portal and through MICC Taskers, T-25-0022-01 and T-25-027-01. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (February 11, 2025) – The U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command is accepting applications for the command job shadowing and mentoring programs. The programs are open and available to all MICC members, civilian and military, who wish to increase their professional skills and knowledge.



Application deadlines are quickly approaching, for the job shadowing program are due by Feb. 21 and the mentoring program by Feb. 28. Applications and additional information for both programs can be found on the internal MICC SharePoint portal and through MICC Taskers, T-25-0022-01 and T-25-027-01.



Job Shadowing Program

Job shadowing is an informal way for an employee to learn what it takes to perform a particular job. The participant shadows a leader who is already in the position to learn what it's like to be in their shoes and what skills are needed to be successful in the position. By observing the daily functions carried out by a leader, participants will gain new competencies and broaden their perspective of leadership responsibilities at a more strategic level.



GS-09 to 11/NH02 employees may shadow leaders up to, and including, branch chiefs. GS-12/NH-03 and above employees and service members may shadow any leader up to, and including, directors.



The duration of job shadowing includes a minimum of three days up to a maximum of 20 days based on participants’ availability and as mission requirements permit. Meetings are flexible, they can be for a few days a week, a couple of hours per day, etc. Additional eligibility requirements include time in federal service, satisfactory performance and training certification.



Mentoring Program

MICC’s mentoring opportunities foster individual professional development while building upon organizational success. Investment in this training creates a more versatile and resilient workforce, proficient in meeting the needs of the command’s mission partners throughout the country.



“The program offers valuable opportunities to gain unique insights into the contracting profession from someone who is relatively new to the field,” said Latosha McCoy, deputy director, Field Directorate Office – Fort Eustis, Virginia. She has worked at the MICC for 10 years and served as a mentor. “Imparting experience and guidance to new employees is exceedingly advantageous. Experienced, or seasoned employees offer invaluable perspectives that assist newcomers in comprehending the organizational culture, operational processes and best practices, thereby ensuring continuity and safeguarding institutional knowledge.”



All MICC members can participate in the program, as a mentor or mentee.



Mentors must be high performers, role models who have a desire to share knowledge and those who achieved the grade at or above GS‐12/NH-03. Mentors should not be a direct supervisor of the mentee and should be at least one grade above the mentee.



Mentees must be at grade at or above GS‐9/NH02 or at any rank for military members. Mentees may seek their own mentors, and the mentorship may be conducted at any location within the MICC via MS Teams or in-person.



Meeting sessions, time and length of mentoring relationship will be agreed upon by both parties once the teams are established. The entire duration of the mentoring relationship should be for a minimum period of six months with a possible extension of up to one year.



Shaina McKeel, Division Chief, MICC-Fort Eustis, also praised the mentoring program. “It is so beneficial for our new employees to have mentors that are outside their chain of command. Mentors can offer a bigger picture and assist in development of both the training program, as well as on the job opportunities, and post certification training.”



McKeel has 20 years of federal service and served as a mentor. “When I became a contracting officer and supervisor, I sought out a mentor from Training and Doctrine Command)who was another female leader in a heavily male environment. She retired several years ago. It was unofficial, but it was helpful to have another female who understood the challenges of being one of the only women in a room during meetings and gave me networking opportunities with other leaders in TRADOC.”



In addition, Ms. McCoy added that “If you are starting your civil service career in contracting, know that we play a crucial role in ensuring government efficiency and accountability. Be prepared to adapt to changes and challenges. Building relationships with colleagues, mentors, and stakeholders can provide valuable insights and support.”



These programs develop employees by reducing skill gaps and promoting personal and professional growth to ensure a workforce that is talented, engaged, and productive!



Completed applications for both programs should be forwarded through command channels by their respective cutoff dates. For more information or applications, email usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.mbx.g1@army.mil.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.