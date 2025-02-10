NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will delay opening until 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Mission Essential Personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Only Mission Essential Personnel should report to NAS Patuxent River prior to 12 p.m., Feb. 12. NAS Pax River Gate 1 will be open for Mission Essential Personnel only until 12 p.m. Feb. 12. NAS Pax River Gates 1, 2, and 3 will open for regular traffic at 12 p.m. Feb. 12.



Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 17:09 Story ID: 490580 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Patuxent River Operating under Delayed Opening due to Weather Wednesday, February 12, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.