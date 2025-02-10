Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Patuxent River Operating under Delayed Opening due to Weather Wednesday, February 12

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will delay opening until 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Mission Essential Personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Only Mission Essential Personnel should report to NAS Patuxent River prior to 12 p.m., Feb. 12. NAS Pax River Gate 1 will be open for Mission Essential Personnel only until 12 p.m. Feb. 12. NAS Pax River Gates 1, 2, and 3 will open for regular traffic at 12 p.m. Feb. 12.

    Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

