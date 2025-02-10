Resource and readiness generals witness B-1 temp bed down progress

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (HAF/A3) and U.S. Air Force

Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs (HAF/A8), made their first official

visit to Grand Forks Air Force Base, Jan. 29, 2025.



Spain leads the development and implementation of policy directly supporting global operations, force

management, training and readiness for the Air Force.



Tabor leads the development, integration, evaluation and analysis of the Air Force’s Program Objective

Memorandum and Resource Allocation Plan. He also directs and coordinates activities, ensuring the Air

Force builds and employs effective air and cyber forces to achieve national defense objectives.



They visited the Airmen of Grand Forks AFB to see how they are adapting to the recent mission changes

with the ongoing temporary B1-B Lancer bed down, now in full swing. With B-1 personnel and aircraft

arriving from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, starting Dec. 6, 2024, many Airmen have had to

adjust to the additional mission surge and additional members in their office space while maintaining their

day-to-day operations.



“This temporary bed down is an excellent example of Airpower Agility and Airman ingenuity,” said Lt.

Gen. Tabor. “Seamlessly integrating manned and unmanned deterrence missions from the same flightline

while flexing facilities to accommodate a 30% plus up in personnel is nothing short of impressive.”



Spain and Tabor had the opportunity to visit the varied missions on 319th Reconnaissance Wing,

including static displays of the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 and the E-11A Battlefield Airborne

Communication Node, piloted by the 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron at Robins Air Force

Base, Georgia.



These airframes are the cornerstones of two Air Force core missions – Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance, and Command and Control. The RQ-4 provides high-altitude, long-endurance ISR

capabilities while being remotely piloted from Grand Forks AFB, the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron at

Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy and the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base,

Guam.



The E-11 is a relay and communication aircraft that bridges 70 years of Air Force technology, allowing

information exchange between air, land, and maritime sources.



“The unique problem-solving capabilities 319th Airmen demonstrate daily on the global stage is our

readiness advantage,” said Lt. Gen. Tabor. “Add in the workhorse mentality of the B-1 community; this is

a demonstration of putting together a complete training package.”



Spain and Tabor also met with the 319th Communications Squadron Airmen who operate one of two High

Frequency Global Communications System control stations. Known as HFGCS for short, this system



transmits and monitors signals and Emergency Action Messages globally for senior leader

communications, including the President of the United States, and all DoD agencies.



HFGCS signals can penetrate oceans, pass through hurricane walls, and extend to the surface of the

moon, making this system the primary means of communication for U.S. contingencies. It can also

transmit in severely degraded and hostile environments.



Spain and Tabor ended their visit to the base by recognizing superior performers from across the 319th

Reconnaissance Wing, thanking them for their relentless commitment to excellence and mission

readiness.



We are grateful to share this time with you,” said Lt. Gen. Spain, “Unbelievably impressive teamwork,

professionalism, dedication, and pride are evident here at Grand Forks AFB as you generate readiness

and increase lethality in your core missions.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 16:26 Story ID: 490574 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resource and readiness generals witness B-1 temp bed down progress, by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.