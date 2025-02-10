Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resource and readiness generals witness B-1 temp bed down progress

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Story by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (HAF/A3) and U.S. Air Force
    Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs (HAF/A8), made their first official
    visit to Grand Forks Air Force Base, Jan. 29, 2025.

    Spain leads the development and implementation of policy directly supporting global operations, force
    management, training and readiness for the Air Force.

    Tabor leads the development, integration, evaluation and analysis of the Air Force’s Program Objective
    Memorandum and Resource Allocation Plan. He also directs and coordinates activities, ensuring the Air
    Force builds and employs effective air and cyber forces to achieve national defense objectives.

    They visited the Airmen of Grand Forks AFB to see how they are adapting to the recent mission changes
    with the ongoing temporary B1-B Lancer bed down, now in full swing. With B-1 personnel and aircraft
    arriving from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, starting Dec. 6, 2024, many Airmen have had to
    adjust to the additional mission surge and additional members in their office space while maintaining their
    day-to-day operations.

    “This temporary bed down is an excellent example of Airpower Agility and Airman ingenuity,” said Lt.
    Gen. Tabor. “Seamlessly integrating manned and unmanned deterrence missions from the same flightline
    while flexing facilities to accommodate a 30% plus up in personnel is nothing short of impressive.”

    Spain and Tabor had the opportunity to visit the varied missions on 319th Reconnaissance Wing,
    including static displays of the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 and the E-11A Battlefield Airborne
    Communication Node, piloted by the 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron at Robins Air Force
    Base, Georgia.

    These airframes are the cornerstones of two Air Force core missions – Intelligence Surveillance and
    Reconnaissance, and Command and Control. The RQ-4 provides high-altitude, long-endurance ISR
    capabilities while being remotely piloted from Grand Forks AFB, the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron at
    Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy and the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base,
    Guam.

    The E-11 is a relay and communication aircraft that bridges 70 years of Air Force technology, allowing
    information exchange between air, land, and maritime sources.

    “The unique problem-solving capabilities 319th Airmen demonstrate daily on the global stage is our
    readiness advantage,” said Lt. Gen. Tabor. “Add in the workhorse mentality of the B-1 community; this is
    a demonstration of putting together a complete training package.”

    Spain and Tabor also met with the 319th Communications Squadron Airmen who operate one of two High
    Frequency Global Communications System control stations. Known as HFGCS for short, this system

    transmits and monitors signals and Emergency Action Messages globally for senior leader
    communications, including the President of the United States, and all DoD agencies.

    HFGCS signals can penetrate oceans, pass through hurricane walls, and extend to the surface of the
    moon, making this system the primary means of communication for U.S. contingencies. It can also
    transmit in severely degraded and hostile environments.

    Spain and Tabor ended their visit to the base by recognizing superior performers from across the 319th
    Reconnaissance Wing, thanking them for their relentless commitment to excellence and mission
    readiness.

    We are grateful to share this time with you,” said Lt. Gen. Spain, “Unbelievably impressive teamwork,
    professionalism, dedication, and pride are evident here at Grand Forks AFB as you generate readiness
    and increase lethality in your core missions.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 16:26
    Story ID: 490574
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    United States Air Force
    North Dakota
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    B1-B Lancer
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

