Space Base Delta 1 volunteers inspire future STEM leaders at AFCEA Robotics Competition

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – At the AFCEA Pikes Peak VEX V5 Robotics Competition Signature Event, Space Base Delta 1 volunteers inspired young minds by bridging military expertise with hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics mentorship.



The competition ran in conjunction with the Cyber Symposium, both held at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Student teams from across the region gathered to design, build and test innovative robots through a series of engineering challenges.



Organized in part by Pikes Peak Robotics—a nonprofit dedicated to making robotics accessible to students—the event provided a platform for participants to showcase their technical creativity and problem-solving skills. Through a partnership with the U.S. Space Force, service members from various career fields volunteered as technical judges, scorekeepers and student mentors. The service members enhanced the competition experience and demonstrated the military’s commitment to nurturing future STEM innovators.



"We very much appreciate our Space Force volunteers—we’ve had over 100 of them this season between our league events and here," said Amanda Huber, Pikes Peak Robotics event and volunteer coordinator. "They have been so good at every single event, especially when working with the kids."



U.S. Space Force involvement in competitions like these extends beyond volunteer numbers. Their active participation aligns with the service’s broader mission to cultivate a skilled workforce for future challenges. By engaging with students, Space Force personnel serve as role models, motivating students toward STEM career paths and highlighting the diverse opportunities available within the military.



"By investing time in STEM initiatives, Space Base Delta 1 personnel contribute to the long-term development of a workforce skilled in robotics, cybersecurity, and other technical fields essential to national defense and space operations," said U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Cody Goodin, 37th Tactical Intelligence Squadron Archer flight chief.



The competition also serves as a gateway for future STEM careers. Research from the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation shows that while only 20 to 30 percent of students typically pursue STEM fields, participation in robotics programs can boost that likelihood to as much as 80 percent.



"Our research underscores the transformative impact of robotics on young minds," said Nathaniel Sobin, executive director of Pikes Peak Robotics. "When students engage in hands-on STEM activities, their chances of entering a STEM career rise dramatically."



The event also highlighted the value of diverse role models inspiring future STEM professionals. U.S. Air Force Capt. Rodney Carmona, as a U.S. Air Force Academy physics instructor, volunteered as a judge at the competition and brought a unique perspective to the table.



"My background is in physics, so I know it doesn't necessarily apply 100% here in the competition, but I feel if the students see a scientist in the military, it's a good way to show them that they have options in the Space Force," said Carmona. "I do hope that all these kids here have a chance to work together and work with a bunch of different teams that they haven't met before; it's a good way for them to dip their toes into this type of work."



The Robotics Competition showcased innovative engineering and hands-on mentorship from Space Base Delta 1 volunteers. Their dedication reinforces the commitment to cultivating future STEM leaders for who will drive innovation in critical technology fields.



