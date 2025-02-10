Fort Sill hosts first full marathon: The Warrior Run

Courtesy Photo | Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill deputy garrison commander, participates in the 2024 Tulsa...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill deputy garrison commander, participates in the 2024 Tulsa Marathon in November. Sibilla is currently training for Fort Sill's first full marathon with the Warrior Run March 22, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Fort Sill is gearing up to host the first full marathon in Southwest Oklahoma, the Warrior Run, set to take place on March 22. The race, which will start and end at the Patriot Club, marks a significant milestone for the Fort Sill community as it becomes the third-largest marathon in the state.



Col. Derek Baird, Fort Sill garrison commander and an avid runner, emphasized the event’s importance, stating, “This marathon is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of Fort Sill’s history and the strength of our community. Running through the oldest active Army post from the Indian Wars offers a unique experience, blending fitness with a deep appreciation for our past.”



Training for the Warrior Run



Among those preparing for the marathon is Julia Sibilla, deputy garrison commander, who is taking a minimalist approach to training. “I normally do not run more than three times per week and cross-train with walking, rowing, or weightlifting to stay fit without overdoing it. My focus is on the weekly long run, gradually increasing my mileage and tapering the last two weeks before race day,” she shared.



Despite a demanding work schedule, Sibilla prioritizes early morning workouts, finding that physical fitness plays a crucial role in mental and emotional resilience.



Expanding the course: The inspiration behind the event



The idea to expand Fort Sill’s running events into a full marathon was born after Sibilla’s experience at the Oklahoma City Marathon three years ago.



“I asked Ethan Briner, Family MWR special events coordinator, about having a Fort Sill Marathon so we could be the 3rd major marathon in the state. OKC and Tulsa have world-renowned events that focus on important community themes, and I thought we could do the same here,” she explained.



After a successful Warrior Half Marathon last year, Fort Sill leadership fully embraced the idea, recognizing the event as a valuable addition to the community.



Baird further emphasized, “Hosting the third-largest marathon in Oklahoma is an incredible opportunity to highlight Lawton-Fort Sill while promoting health, resilience, and mental well-being. Whether you’re running 26.2 miles, 13.1 miles, or cheering from the sidelines, this event is about coming together and pushing our limits.”



Supporting runners: Wellness Center guidance



For those training for the Warrior Run, the Armed Forces Wellness Center (AFWC) is providing guidance on optimizing nutrition, sleep, and training strategies. Seann Hightower, Supervisory Health Educator at Fort Sill’s AFWC, stressed the importance of proper fueling and recovery.



“Individuals need to ensure they are eating properly to meet their energy demands. We also assess cardiovascular health and metabolic rates to help runners train efficiently,” he said.



The VO2 testing offered at the Wellness Center provides insight into aerobic capacity and heart rate training zones, helping runners structure their workouts effectively. Additionally, metabolic assessments allow participants to tailor their nutrition to their training needs, ensuring they fuel properly for peak performance.



Common Training Mistakes & How to Avoid Them



Hightower pointed out some of the most common training mistakes, including not consuming enough calories to support training demands and neglecting sleep. “A well-balanced approach, including proper fueling, rest, and structured workouts, is key to marathon success,” he advised.



With Fort Sill’s focus on fitness and well-being, the Warrior Run aims to offer runners a physical challenge while providing an opportunity to experience the history and camaraderie of Lawton-Fort Sill.



For those interested in preparing with Wellness Center services, appointments can be scheduled by calling 580-442-0680.



Whether you’re a seasoned runner or tackling your first endurance event, the Warrior Run is an opportunity to push your limits and engage with the Fort Sill community.