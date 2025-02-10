Learn How To Get Care From Dental Specialists With the TRICARE Dental Program

Courtesy Photo | To find a TRICARE Dental Program specialist near you, check out the Find a Dentist...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To find a TRICARE Dental Program specialist near you, check out the Find a Dentist tool on United Concordia’s website. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – If you’re a TRICARE Dental Program member, you might need to see different types of dentists for specific tooth and mouth problems. Luckily, the TDP, administered by United Concordia, offers a wide range of specialists in CONUS and OCONUS locations.



To find a specialist near you, check out the Find a Dentist tool on United Concordia’s website.



“Before you go to a specialist, it’s a good idea to make sure the specialist’s services are covered,” said Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Section of the TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “A TDP network dentist can submit a pre-authorization request on your behalf to determine your out-of-pocket costs.”



Here’s an easy-to-understand guide to these dental specialties.

1. Endodontists

These dentists are experts at treating the inside of teeth. If you have severe tooth pain or need a root canal, an endodontist is the person to see. They use special tools to fix the soft inner part of your tooth, including the nerves and blood vessels.

2. Oral/maxillofacial surgeons

These specialists do surgery on your mouth, jaw, and face. They can remove wisdom teeth or other difficult-to-pull teeth. They also put in dental implants (artificial tooth roots) and can fix jaw problems or facial injuries. If you need any kind of surgery in your mouth area, you’ll likely see this type of dentist.

3. Orthodontists

Orthodontists straighten teeth and fix bite problems. They use braces, clear aligners, and other devices to move teeth into better positions. This can improve how your teeth look and work. If your teeth are crooked or your jaw doesn’t line up correctly, an orthodontist can help.

4. Pediatric dentists

These are dentists just for kids, from babies to teenagers. They take care of children’s teeth. Pediatric dentists know how to make dental visits less scary for kids. They’re good at spotting and fixing problems in growing mouths and can teach kids how to take care of their teeth.

5. Periodontists

Periodontists focus on gum health and the bones that support your teeth. If you have serious gum disease or loose teeth or need a deep cleaning under your gums, a periodontist can help. They can also do gum grafts (adding tissue to your gums) and place dental implants.

6. Prosthodontists

These dentists specialize in replacing missing teeth and restoring damaged ones. They make and fit things like crowns (caps for damaged teeth), bridges (fake teeth attached to your real teeth), dentures (removable fake teeth), and dental implants. If you’re missing teeth or have badly damaged teeth, a prosthodontist can help restore your smile.

7. Multi-specialist groups

Some dental offices have many different specialists working together. This can be helpful if you have a complex dental problem that needs more than one type of expert. For example, you might need an oral surgeon to remove a tooth and a prosthodontist to replace it.



The type of dental service you receive and the sponsor’s pay grade will affect your cost-share, as described in the TRICARE Dental Program Brochure. If you have questions about your dental benefits or need help understanding what’s covered, you can visit United Concordia’s website or call them at 844-653-4061 (CONUS) or 844-653-4060 (OCONUS).



Remember: Taking care of your teeth and gums is an important part of your overall health. Don’t hesitate to ask questions or seek help when you need it.