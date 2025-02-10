PNSY Hosts Waterfront Production Facility Ribbon Cutting

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to...... read more read more Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Water Production Facility, Feb. 10. The modernization of a major section of the Building Ways is a significant achievement and provides a centralized location for shipyard personnel directly involved in the overhaul, repair and modernization of the Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarines. The completion of this new facility provides the project teams an optimized work environment and is expected to reduce the duration of submarine availabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting to commemorate the completion of the Waterfront Production Facility (WPF), a 140,000 square-foot, four-story building constructed within the historic Building Ways, February 10.



As a part of NAVSEA’s Line of Effort to enhance critical infrastructure and improve efficiency, the modernization of a major section of the Building Ways is a significant achievement providing production shop work areas, projects team spaces, meeting/lunchroom spaces and locker rooms for shipyard personnel directly involved in the overhaul, repair and modernization of the Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarines.



The Navy awarded the project contract to Whiting-Turner in July 2021, and they completed work in January 2025 at a cost of $98.5M. The WPF is the latest project to be turned over to the Fleet as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that delivers integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy's four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy's nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements.



Honored guests at the ceremony included U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas.



The Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf provided welcoming remarks. "The successful completion of this new facility provides our project teams an optimized work environment and is expected to reduce the duration of submarine availabilities." said Oberdorf. "As we cut the ribbon officially opening this Waterfront Production Facility today, may the men and women who work here be safe, be deliberate, and use this facility productively to enhance critical warfighting capabilities to enable warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon.”



Officer in Charge of Construction PNSY, Capt. Ben Wainwright, is responsible for overseeing construction for all SIOP projects, providing quality assurance, contract administration, and command-level accountability. “Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves the quality of service for the Navy's 37,000 shipyard employees—enabling PNSY to meet the Navy's requirements for decades to come,” said Wainwright.



“Investments in this shipyard are investments in our national security,” said Shaheen. “There is nowhere more important in maintaining and sustaining our submarine fleet, than right here at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.”



Hassan added, “Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is an indispensable pillar of our national security and today’s ribbon cutting marks the latest chapter in the history of Portsmouth helping to keep America safe, secure and free.”



Program Manager, PMO 555, Capt. Luke Greene was the keynote speaker. “Submarine Project Teams will be located in the new building, which will support the Fleet's need for more effective and efficient submarine overhauls. The operations in this facility will continue to evolve. We’ll continue to get better. We will learn and we will adapt. Whether it’s to new technologies, new equipment coming off the [boats], or new processes, we will continue to evolve this facility; to meet the demands of the fleet.”



Pappas commented, “I was pleased to take part in the ribbon cutting of this state-of-the-art facility that will help the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard continue to achieve America’s national security goals well into the future while preserving this installation’s storied history. It is an honor to represent the Shipyard and the men and women who serve there in Congress, and I remain committed to ensuring that they always have the support and resources needed to do the job and complete the mission.”



During World War II, the Navy transformed Building 178 from a wooden shipbuilding facility into a modern steel structure capable of building and launching three WWII-era submarines simultaneously into the Piscataqua River. In January 2016, the Navy completed a project that included energy upgrades, repairs, and improvements to the Building Ways, resulting in energy cost savings and improved sustainability.



For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, please visit: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America's leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization. The on-time completion of submarine availabilities is critical to maintaining the U.S. Navy's maritime superiority. As a NAVSEA operated field activity, PNSY is committed to expanding our undersea advantage and maximizing the material readiness of the Fleet by safely delivering first-time quality, on time and on budget.