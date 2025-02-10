Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 451st...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (HHC, 451st ESC) set up a deployable rapid assembly shelter (DRASH) at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 1, 2025. HHC, 451st ESC spent the weekend completing HHC training which included a physical fitness test and spending three days in the field conducting pre-Warfighter training to prepare the unit for executing command and control of operational sustainment units to ensure seamless sustainment operations to support large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

WICHITA, Kansas – HHC, 451 ESC conducted a three-day, pre-Warfighter training event to prepare for its assigned Warfighter mission in the training area on McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, 2025. To prepare the unit for executing command and control of operational sustainment units to ensure seamless sustainment operations to support large-scale combat operations, Soldiers executed physical training, practiced convoy preparation and execution procedures, established a tactical operations center, conducted staff battle-drills, and practiced redeployment procedures. Vehicles and equipment were put through a thorough inspection during the process to identify and address deficiencies. The whole weekend was not completely consumed by work though. Time was made to recognize several Soldiers.



Sgt. 1st Class Brian Poe, the assistant inspector general for the 451 ESC, was promoted to Master Sgt. Poe. He was pinned by his brother Brandon Poe and Lt. Col. Matthew Woodard, the inspector general of the 451 ESC.



Sgt. Kali Florez, a security manager for the 451 ESC, was promoted to Staff Sgt Florez. She was pinned by her husband Joey Florez.



They both were presented promotion certificates by the 451 ESC Chief of Staff Col. David Newman.



Spc. Veronica Epps, assigned to HHC as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic who additionally serves as the acting supply NCO, was recognized as the December Titan of the Month. Sgt. Johniel Morera, assigned to HHC as the maintenance NCO nominated her for the recognition.



“Spc. Epps has shown endless commitment to the 451 ESC in many ways since her arrival,” Morera said, “After losing our AGR supply NCO, Spc. Epps instantly volunteered to take over one of the most stressful jobs in the Army and kept building the supply program brick by brick. Thanks to Spc. Epps stepping up and performing the job well above her rank and pay-grade, we passed Physical Security with flying colors.”



Epps received a place on the wall of Titans, which is by the entrance to the command group suite, where leadership and visitors can take note of exceptional Soldiers. The 451 ESC Deputy Commanding Officer Col. Lisa Mullinax presented Epps a 451 ESC challenge coin and an army achievement medal.