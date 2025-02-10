Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Naval Air Training Welcomes Royal Norwegian Air Force

    CNATRA Welcomes Royal Norwegian Air Force

    Photo By Morgan Galvin | Rear Admiral Brophy stands with Brigadier General Kenneth Øvland in the Quarterdeck...... read more read more

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) hosted Royal Norwegian Air Force’s (RNoAF) Brigadier General Kenneth Øvland, Colonel Atle Bråten and Major Ingmar Waage for a site visit aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi.

    Before arriving at CNATRA headquarters, Brigadier General Øvland attended the Naval Flight Officer Winging as guest speaker on Friday, January 31, 2025, at NAS Pensacola, Florida. During this ceremony, two Norwegian International Military Students (IMS) earned their ‘Wings of Gold’.

    On Monday, February 3, 2025, the RNoAF leaders arrived at CNATRA’s headquarters in Corpus Christi, Texas. During their visit, they were briefed on current and future naval flight training operations including training priorities, readiness and production programs.

    The members of the NRoAF were greeted by two RNoAF students currently in advanced training for multi-engine aircraft with Training Squadron (VT) 31 for a tour of Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4.

    "This visit was a great opportunity to meet and discuss the production of skilled aviators with our NATO allies," said Rear Admiral Richard Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. "The standardization and camaraderie fostered in our training program creates stronger and more capable alliances to address the world’s most pressing challenges.”

    Since the 1960’s, the Navy has trained RNoAF pilots and NFO’s through the International Military Student Officer program.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 13:00
    Story ID: 490549
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Air Training Welcomes Royal Norwegian Air Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CNATRA Welcomes Royal Norwegian Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNATRA
    Royal Norwegian Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download