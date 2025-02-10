Chief of Naval Air Training Welcomes Royal Norwegian Air Force

Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) hosted Royal Norwegian Air Force’s (RNoAF) Brigadier General Kenneth Øvland, Colonel Atle Bråten and Major Ingmar Waage for a site visit aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi.



Before arriving at CNATRA headquarters, Brigadier General Øvland attended the Naval Flight Officer Winging as guest speaker on Friday, January 31, 2025, at NAS Pensacola, Florida. During this ceremony, two Norwegian International Military Students (IMS) earned their ‘Wings of Gold’.



On Monday, February 3, 2025, the RNoAF leaders arrived at CNATRA’s headquarters in Corpus Christi, Texas. During their visit, they were briefed on current and future naval flight training operations including training priorities, readiness and production programs.



The members of the NRoAF were greeted by two RNoAF students currently in advanced training for multi-engine aircraft with Training Squadron (VT) 31 for a tour of Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4.



"This visit was a great opportunity to meet and discuss the production of skilled aviators with our NATO allies," said Rear Admiral Richard Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. "The standardization and camaraderie fostered in our training program creates stronger and more capable alliances to address the world’s most pressing challenges.”



Since the 1960’s, the Navy has trained RNoAF pilots and NFO’s through the International Military Student Officer program.

