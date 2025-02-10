Oregon National Guard Leader Share Career Skills with Technical High School Students

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott, State Chaplain, Oregon National Guard, presents...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott, State Chaplain, Oregon National Guard, presents leadership and podcasting concepts to students at the Career Technical Education Center (CTEC) in Salem, Oregon, Feb. 5, 2025. Cpl. Jared Quest and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Scott, Oregon National Guard recruiters, attended the presentation as part of Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold's initiative to highlight National Guard career opportunities that align with technical education programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon National Guard continues to strengthen its educational partnerships across the Willamette Valley by visiting Salem's Career Technical Education Center (CTEC) on Feb. 4-5, 2025, to discuss leadership development and digital media skills with students preparing to launch their own campus-wide podcast.



State Chaplain Col. Jacob Scott, host of the successful military podcast "Hope in the Trenches," led discussions with CTEC's student leadership group, sharing insights on military leadership principles and modern communication strategies, including podcasting techniques. Now in its fourth season with 35 episodes, Scott's podcast features conversations about finding strength in life's challenges, embodying his signature message to "live and lead with hope."



"This collaboration with CTEC exemplifies our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders while showcasing how military experience translates to civilian career paths," said Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar. "The visit is part of a strategic initiative led by Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, to highlight National Guard career opportunities that align with trade school and high school technical programs."



"When students heard about 'Hope in the Trenches,' they became inspired by the connection of hope and how it translates to their everyday experiences at CTEC," said Christiana Kennedy, CTEC leadership group faculty instructor. "More than 50% of CTEC students polled said CTEC has helped them find their technical career, and our Oregon Army National Guard personnel play a key role in this."



During the session, Scott presented fundamental leadership concepts from Army doctrine, emphasizing how leadership focuses on providing purpose, direction, and motivation to accomplish objectives and improve organizations. Drawing from his podcasting experience, he also covered practical aspects of digital media production, including content planning, recording techniques, and distribution strategies.



Through "Hope in the Trenches," Scott regularly interviews individuals who offer perspectives on finding strength for life and work "in the trenches," making him uniquely qualified to discuss both leadership and digital media with the students.



CTEC, a premier technical education institution in Salem, partners with industry professionals to provide students hands-on experience in high-demand career fields. The school's emphasis on practical skills and professional development aligns closely with military training approaches.



"The relationship between the Oregon National Guard and CTEC students is one of purpose and direction which remains strong to this day," Kennedy added. "With continued mentorship, guidance, support, career development and feedback, the Oregon National Guard supports CTEC students in developing their leadership and technical skills and abilities."



Salem area recruiters Sgt. 1st Class Jason Scott and Cpl. Jared Quest also attended the event, providing students with information about how National Guard service can complement their technical education and career goals.



CTEC's mission focuses on preparing students for high-skill, high-wage careers while developing professional skills, technical knowledge, and real-world experience – goals that parallel the National Guard's commitment to professional development and technical expertise.