1151st ESC transfers authority of engineering mission to 152nd ESC

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – The 1151st Engineer Support Company, Alabama National Guard, transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa engineering mission to the 152nd Engineer Support Company, New York National Guard, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony on Feb. 11, 2025, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



The mission of the engineering company, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, is to enhance regional stability and strengthen relationships with partner nations through various construction projects coordinated across the Horn of Africa.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, CJTF-HOA commanding general, presided over the TOA ceremony and highlighted the contributions of the 1151st ESC for CJTF-HOA and partner nations.



“In total, the 1151st ESC completed over 120 engineering projects and made over 6.3 million dollars worth of force protection and mission enhancements throughout the Horn of Africa,” said Cashman.



Since June 11, 2024, the 1151st ESC has provided critical support to the CJTF-HOA mission, engaging in logistical operations, base management tasks, and crisis response exercises. Their efforts have extended beyond Djibouti to outstations across Africa.



Cashman also welcomed and addressed the 152nd ESC in his remarks.



“Your efforts will continue to shape this operating environment,” said Cashman. “Making an impact that extends beyond the physical infrastructure you construct.”



U.S. Army Capt. John Herring, 1152st ESC company commander, offered words of encouragement to the incoming 152nd ESC.



“I know for sure that we are leaving the mission in good hands,” said Herring. “I look forward to hearing about the future accomplishments of the 152nd ESC.”



He closed with thanking the soldiers of the 1151st ESC for their hard work, effort, and all their accomplishments and making way for the 152nd ESC to assume authority.



Charged with continuing combat readiness and providing support, the 152nd ESC is vital to advancing the U.S. military’s enduring commitment to promoting stability, security, and collaboration in the region.



“On behalf of the 152nd ESC, we are excited to continue the efforts and high standards as we prepare for the upcoming missions,” said Capt. Daniel Roche, 152nd ESC company commander.



Building on the groundwork laid by their predecessors, the 152nd ESC will continue to enhance security cooperation, by building not only new structures, but strengthening current partnerships and building new friendships with CJTF-HOA’s partners and allies for a shared purpose of collaboration and security in the Horn of Africa.

