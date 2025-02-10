167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2025

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schwedrsky is an airfield manager for the 167th Operations Support Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for February 2025.

As an airfield manager, Schwedrsky is responsible for ensuring a safe, efficient and effective airfield environment. He inspects the runway, taxiway, parking apron, lighting and airfield clearance areas. He enforces ground safety and airfield driving requirements and responds to flight safety hazards affecting the airfield environment.

“Tech. Sgt. Schwedrsky came to us from Volk Field, Wisconsin, and as the saying goes ‘He has hit the ground running,’” said Senior Master Sgt. Alan Romero, 167th OSS airfield manager. “He has an abundance of experience and knowledge of airfield operations, and his can-do attitude makes him an invaluable member of the operations group and the airfield management team.”

Hometown: Mauston, Wisconsin

Job Title: 167 OSS/OSA NCOIC, Airfield Management Operations

How long have you served in the unit? Start date here was January 1st, 2024, as an AGR. PCS’d from Volk Field ANGB in Wisconsin. Enlisted Aug 2016.

My job here is important because: Airfield Management ensures that operations on the airfield are running safely, efficiently and effectively. This includes managing all runways, taxiways, aprons, pavements, signs, lighting and airfield clearance areas. Working with multiple other agencies to allow for flights and all flight related operations to flow smoothly, empowering missions to be accomplished across the globe.

Civilian job: Prior to AGR, I was a traditional Guardsman and full-time student in college while helping on the family farm back home.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, associate’s degree in aviation management (CCAF)

Hobbies: Video games, hiking, traveling, and discovering new things with friends and family.

Goals (military and/or civilian): Attend NCOA and the Advanced Airfield Manager Course. I would also like to pursue a master’s degree in business.

I am proudest of: Being able to happily say I currently serve, that I’ve deployed & have friends and family members who have done the same thing.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I’ve played percussion for 12+ years to include being a part of UW-Whitewater’s concert and marching bands.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military: Deploying for the first time to the United Arab Emirates. Being able to experience new cultures, make new friends and learn so many new skills along the way was a tremendous opportunity I will never forget.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Always be willing to learn from those around you, no matter the difference in title, age, experience, etc. Use those opportunities to continuously better yourself both personally and professionally in any way possible.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Get to know as many people on base as possible and maintain those positive connections throughout your career. The Air Force is small, and Martinsburg is even smaller. Having those connections and support systems in place is an extremely helpful tool to have.

The best thing about working with my team is: Understanding everyone’s strengths and weaknesses and utilizing those abilities to accomplish any given task that may be thrown our way. Being able to lean on others when needed, while also supporting other team members is a recipe for success in an ever-changing work environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 10:48 Story ID: 490534 Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2025, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.