Strength in readiness: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz enhances security through force protection exercise

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz successfully tested its readiness through a force protection exercise across its installations in Kaiserslautern, Baumholder, Mannheim, Germersheim and surrounding areas February 3-7. Actions taken during the exercise strengthened security measures and prepared Garrison personnel to respond to potential threats.



During the exercise, the Force Protection Condition was elevated, triggering procedural changes such as vehicle inspections, troop diversions and increased access control measures. Community Reaction Forces and additional military police patrols were activated and strategically deployed to installations facing the highest risks under the exercise scenario. FPCON is how the Department of Defense directs the military to take preventive actions and respond to potential threats against people and installations.



“Protecting the Force and community is the most critical responsibility that we have in the Garrison,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander. “The only way to properly prepare is to train, making these rehearsals vital to our readiness.”



Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the senior responsible officer for the Kaiserslautern Military Community, commended the Garrison for its effective execution of the exercise during a briefing at the Garrison’s Emergency Operations Center.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz conducts internally planned and evaluated annual integrated protection exercises to enhance operational readiness and safeguard personnel and resources.



Throughout the exercise, garrison employees and community members were kept informed through the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System. This system serves as a vital communication line for rapid alerts and instructions during emergency situations or events that affect the life, health and safety of the total force community.



All U.S. Army personnel stationed in Europe are required to register with the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System, and family members are strongly encouraged to do the same. To register, visit the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz website.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz also provides real-time emergency and event updates through its official Facebook page and Instagram account.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

