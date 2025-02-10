109th Airlift Wing to Participate in a Canadian Armed Forces Arctic Training Exercise in the Northwest Territories

SCOTIA, N.Y. – Fifty-nine airmen and two LC-130 Hercules aircraft from the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing will participate in joint military exercise, Nanook-Nunalivut, in the Northwest Territories of Canada, from mid-February to early March.



The exercise, Nanook-Nunalivut, demonstrates the ability to project and sustain forces in the High Arctic under the harshest conditions and test new capabilities and operational compatibility with Allies. The 109th Airlift Wing has participated in this exercise two times previously, in 2015 and 2016.



Before the exercise, the Polar Camp Skiway Team will create a ski landing area and polar camp using heavy equipment, including a new ski landing area grooming tractor, ensuring safe landing conditions for aircraft.



“The Polar Camp Skiway Team is a twelve member team who analyze and build the ski landing area and maintain the camp through collaboration and dedication,” said Major Joseph Shanahan, the 109th ski landing control officer. “The ice thickness, ice roughness, water depth, snow depth, and wind are all factors in choosing where we can build the ski landing area and camp.”



The Polar Camp Skiway Team will also be setting up the largest polar camp the 109th Airlift Wing has ever set up, which will be the hub of the exercise, according to Lt. Col. Matthew Sala, the 109th deployed commander.



During the exercise, airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing will be providing tactical airlift and rapid airdrop resupply to the Canadian Armed Force and joint partners. They will also provide search and rescue and aeromedical coverage in the region.



The exercise will allow the 109th to test new equipment and overall increase deployment and logistical readiness for Arctic environments.



"We are excited to participate in this exercise to demonstrate the 109th Airlift Wing's capabilities in the Northern Arctic, working alongside our joint partners to showcase how the LC-130 can support great power competition in a way that no other tactical lift aircraft can." Sala said.



Airmen from the 109th will strategically demonstrate Arctic Agile Combat Employment (ACE). The ACE concept is a dynamic maneuver strategy that enhances survivability and sustains combat power within threat timelines.



"We are proud to be participating in Nanook-Nunalivut, an exercise that not only demonstrates the 109th Airlift Wing's unique ability to operate in Arctic regions but also displays the unique capabilities of our multi-capable airmen,” said Col. Robert Donaldson, the wing commander. “This exercise is vital as we continue to enhance our readiness for Great Power Competition, ensuring we can rapidly project and sustain forces in the most austere environments."



The LC-130’s flown by the 109th Airlift Wing are the largest aircraft in the world with the ability to land on snow and ice using skis.

