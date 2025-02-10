Crestview native supporting U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command promoted

Courtesy Photo | Robert Goodson Jr., a U.S. Navy civilian employee from Crestview, Florida, was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Robert Goodson Jr., a U.S. Navy civilian employee from Crestview, Florida, was recently promoted to a leadership position at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Robert Goodson Jr., a U.S. Navy civilian employee from Crestview, Florida, was recently promoted to a leadership position at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Goodson was recently named deputy director for administration.



Goodson is a 1998 graduate of Niceville High School. Additionally, Goodson earned a degree from Bellevue University in 2011.



The skills and values needed to succeed as a Navy civilian are similar to those found in Crestview.



“Growing up, my life was shaped by my father’s career in the U.S. Air Force, which afforded me the unique opportunity to experience multiple locations and cultures at a young age,” Goodson said. “As a military dependent, I had the chance to live in various parts of the country and even abroad, exposing me to different environments, customs, and ways of life. This nomadic upbringing not only broadened my perspective but also taught me valuable lessons about adaptability, resilience, and the importance of human connection.”



Learning how to navigate different social dynamics, communicate effectively with people from all backgrounds and forge new relationships were all skills Goodson learned along the way.



“Whether it was making friends in a new school, interacting with local communities, or observing my parents’ interactions with colleagues and neighbors, I was constantly learning and growing,” Goodson said. “This early exposure also helped me develop essential skills as both a follower and a leader. As a follower, I learned to be open-minded, flexible and receptive to new ideas and perspectives. I understood the importance of teamwork, cooperation and supporting others to achieve a common goal. As a leader, I discovered the value of empathy, active listening and effective communication in inspiring and motivating others.”



Goodson served in the Air Force before retiring and starting a civilian career with NMRLC.



“As I transitioned out of the U.S. Air Force and into retirement, I found myself at a crossroads, uncertain about the path I wanted to take next,” Goodson said. “After dedicating years to serving my country, I had earned some well-deserved time to relax, recharge and reflect on my future aspirations.”



Goodson took the time to consider how to leverage the skills and passions gained from their experiences to determine the next step.



“As I reflected on my time in the Air Force, I realized that my sense of purpose and fulfillment had always been deeply rooted in my ability to support and serve my fellow service members,” Goodson said. “I had a strong desire to continue making a positive difference in the lives of those who serve, and I began to explore ways to do so in a civilian capacity.”



Goodson applied for positions within the Department of Defense (DoD) with the goal of returning to support the military community.



“By pursuing opportunities within the DoD, I hoped to leverage my military experience, skills and knowledge to make a seamless transition into a new career while also staying connected to the community that had been such a big part of my life for so long,” Goodson said. “I was excited about the prospect of joining a team of dedicated professionals who shared my passion for supporting our nation’s service members, and I looked forward to the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.”



Today, Goodson serves as a civilian supporting the Navy at NMRLC in a leadership position.



“I have the privilege of working alongside an exceptional group of individuals on a daily basis, and I can confidently say that they are truly the best,” Goodson said. “What makes our team so unique and effective is the sense of camaraderie and shared purpose that permeates every aspect of our work. Knowing that we are all striving towards a common goal and mission creates a strong bond among us, and this collective sense of direction fosters an environment of open and honest communication.”



Goodson said the team’s trust and mutual respect of one another allows for more effective communication and enables the team to focus on its mission.



“We are able to provide feedback, ask questions, and seek guidance from one another without fear of judgment or reprisal, which helps to prevent misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Goodson said. “This, in turn, creates a positive and productive work environment where everyone feels valued, heard, and empowered to contribute their best. Overall, I feel fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented, dedicated, and mission-driven group of individuals, and I believe that our shared sense of purpose is the key to our success. By working together towards a common goal, we are able to achieve far more than we could alone, and I am grateful to be a part of such a high-performing and supportive team.”



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



Goodson supports a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



Goodson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military and civil service.



“My proudest moment to date has been my recent promotion, which has not only been a significant milestone in my career but also a testament to the hard work and dedication I’ve invested in my role,” Goodson said. “What’s made this moment even more special, however, is the outpouring of excitement and congratulations from my colleagues and peers. Seeing the genuine enthusiasm and support from those around me has been truly humbling and has made the experience of receiving this promotion all the more sweet. It’s a reminder that my efforts have not gone unnoticed and that I’m valued and respected by my team.”



Goodson can take pride in serving America through military service and now as a government employee.



“Supporting military personnel, both active and reserve, brings me immense joy and a deep sense of fulfillment,” Goodson said. “There’s a profound sense of purpose and meaning that comes from being able to make a positive impact on the lives of those who serve our country, often putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom and way of life. Whether it’s providing guidance, resources, or simply a listening ear, I find it incredibly rewarding to be able to support these brave men and women who selflessly dedicate themselves to serving our nation.



“Being able to play a small part in helping them navigate the challenges they face, both on and off duty, is a privilege and an honor, and it fills me with a sense of pride and gratitude to be able to serve them in some small way.”