USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s ‘On the Go with Gabrielle’: Boys & Girls Clubs of America Fine Arts Gala

Courtesy Photo | Artwork from young artists ages six to 18 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Fine Arts Gala held in the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Jan. 31. (photo by Gabrielle Dillard).

By Gabrielle Dillard, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs volunteer writer/contributor



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Hello again! I’m Gabrielle Dillard, a supply technician with U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command Europe and volunteer contributor for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. Some days, I trade logistics for storytelling, covering events in Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Community to bring you a fresh look at our military community across the garrison’s multi-site footprint.



On Jan. 31, I attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Fine Arts Gala at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, which celebrated the creative talents of military children in the Baumholder Military Community through a collaboration with the Baumholder Youth Center.



The exhibition featured artwork from young artists ages six to 18, including ink illustrations, portraits, photography, acrylic paintings, poetry and textiles. The energy and creativity in the room were electric, and it was clear that the youth in the community have a strong passion for artistic expression.



Brianna Whitmire, a 16-year-old student and emerging artist, displayed striking portraits that captured my attention. Her piece “Heatwave” used bold, intense colors to tell a story, revealing the artist’s confidence and maturity.



Equally captivating was “A Duck’s Life” by Alyssa Meas, a serene lakeside scene that displayed light and nature’s beauty. Her attention to detail, especially in capturing the glow of sunlight through a bird’s wings, was breathtaking.



Events like this are critical in supporting creativity and community among military families. It was refreshing to see so many families encourage their children to embrace unique visions through the form of art. The talents on display were unforgettable, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these artists create next.



Where will I head next? Stay tuned for the next “On the go with Gabrielle” adventure!



