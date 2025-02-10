MARFORPAC, PMC Discuss Future Training at Staff Talks

FORT BONIFACIO, MANILA, Philippines – Senior leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps gathered at Fort Bonifacio for their annual Marine-to-Marine staff talks, from Feb. 3 to 6, 2025.



The annual Marine-to-Marine staff talks are an important part of the U.S.-Philippine alliance, giving senior military leaders the chance to discuss regional security issues and find ways to work together more closely. These talks help strengthen the bond between the two military forces, allowing them to address new security challenges, share knowledge, and plan actions to maintain stability in the region. This week's discussions further strengthened the long-lasting relationship between the U.S. and the Philippine Marine Corps, showing the two nations’ shared commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.



“What we’ve accomplished here is alignment against an important problem set, which is ensuring the right people are conducting the right training together in the right places,” said Col. Christopher Winn, assistant chief of staff, G-5 Plans Division, MARFORPAC. “I cannot understate the importance of this alliance in this very important part of the world.”



The yearly event highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Philippine military partnership and offered a chance to work together on shared objectives. Over the course of three days, leaders from both armed forces engaged on various topics, such as recent amphibious operation experiences, strategies for modernizing training, and enhancing capabilities to stay prepared and agile in the Indo-Pacific region.



Another major topic discussed at the PMC-MARFORPAC Staff Talks included upcoming and reoccurring exercises aimed at increasing the interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine Marine Corps. Two of these major exercises - Balikatan and KAMANDAG - are designed to improve both militaries’ ability to conduct a range of combined operations such as humanitarian aid and disaster relief, amphibious operations, and coastal defense.



“We must ensure that our Marines are equipped, trained, and prepared to execute any mission anywhere at any time,” Philippine Marine Corps Col. Enstein B. Calaoa, Chief of Marine Staff, PMC said. “This means investing in the best technology, providing realistic and demanding training, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement."



These activities help align their efforts with common security goals and strengthen their long-standing partnership. Through combined exercises, both countries continue to build stronger military ties and ensure they are ready to face regional challenges together.



This year’s event focused on strengthening defense cooperation between the Philippines and the U.S., while developing a model to assess future activities. The event also helped outline key events for 2026, which will enable future cooperation. These steps will ensure both nations remain prepared and responsive to security challenges and continue to strengthen their relationship in the years ahead.



“We must constantly strive to improve, to innovate, and to anticipate the challenges of tomorrow,” Calaoa emphasized in his closing remarks. “These talks have highlighted several key areas that demand our continued attention.”



The U.S. and the Philippines have a long-standing alliance dating back to 1951, with the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, which serves as the foundation for close security cooperation. More than seventy years later, the two nations continue to work closely together towards common goals based on shared values and interests in the region.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps and the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded Allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

